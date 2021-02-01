COVID-19: Observe protocols to avert lockdown, Presidency warns

Following the increase in reported cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the second wave, the Presidency has urged Nigerians to observe the non-pharmaceutical measures put in place by the government to control its spread.

It warned that failure to do so may result in another lockdown of the economy by the government. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity,

Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, stated that the Presidency was worried by reports of non-compliance with the newly signed Executive Order that makes mask wearing and observation of social distancing in the public mandatory,

appealing to Nigerians to give their maximum cooperation for success of the policy. The President had, on Wednesday, signed an Executive Order specifying a six-month jail term for COVID- 19 protocols violators in the country.

The Presidency equally cautioned all the COVID-19 task forces and committees against adoption of crude methods that may create resistance and resentment from the people, urging them instead to employ persuasion in order to ensure cooperation from the people to achieve compliance and obedience to the Executive Order.

Shehu said the order signed by the President was with best intention and not to punish the citizens. While appealing to state governments, traditional rulers and religious leaders to play active roles in the sensitization and enforcement of the Executive Order, Shehu maintained that the Buhari administration was reluctant to lockdown the country and would continue to emphasize the nonpharmaceutical measures.

He said: “Nigerians have come a long way from the dreaded lockdown and the administration is unhappy about any prospects of bringing it back as many citizens will not have food on the table without venturing out on a day-to-day business.

“Nigerians are required to wear masks, wash hands regularly with soap and clean water, and keep safe distance with anybody not in your household, hoping that this will help check spread of COVID-19.

“Though vaccine availability is within reach, the propensity of the public for non-compliance weakens the fight against the virus.”

He called on the people to ignore baseless conspiracy theories that seek to deny the reality of the pandemic by complying with the order to wear masks.

“We have a duty to protect ourselves and others in this difficult global health crisis; no one has immunity against this pandemic. Ignoring health warnings and refusing to comply with safety measures does more harm than good,” he warned. “The COVID-19 pandemic is a major threat to public health and wearing of masks, social distancing in public places and the basic hygiene are necessary measures that have to be taken to safeguard the well-being of our citizens.

“Nigerians must always have it in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is not only a threat to the health of the population, but it is equally so to the national economy, and to every aspect of our everyday life.

“Protecting public health is one of the sacred duties of any responsible government and the administration will not abdicate that responsibility,” the Presidential spokesman added.

