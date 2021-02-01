News Top Stories

COVID-19: Observe protocols to avert lockdown, Presidency warns

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

Following the increase in reported cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the second wave, the Presidency has urged Nigerians to observe the non-pharmaceutical measures put in place by the government to control its spread.

 

It warned that failure to do so may result in another lockdown of the economy by the government. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity,

Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, stated that the Presidency was worried by reports of non-compliance with the newly signed Executive Order that makes mask wearing and observation of social distancing in the public mandatory,

 

appealing    to Nigerians to give their maximum cooperation for success of the policy. The President had, on Wednesday, signed an Executive Order specifying a six-month jail term for COVID- 19 protocols violators in the country.

 

The Presidency equally cautioned all the COVID-19 task forces and committees against adoption of crude methods that may create resistance and resentment from the people, urging them instead to employ persuasion in order to ensure cooperation from the people to achieve compliance and obedience to the Executive Order.

 

Shehu said the order signed by the President was with best intention and not to punish the citizens. While appealing to state governments, traditional rulers and religious leaders to play active roles in the sensitization and enforcement of the Executive Order, Shehu maintained that the Buhari administration was reluctant to lockdown the country and would continue to emphasize the nonpharmaceutical measures.

 

He said: “Nigerians have come a long way from the dreaded lockdown and the administration is unhappy about any prospects of bringing it back as many citizens will not have food on the table without venturing out on a day-to-day business.

 

“Nigerians are required to wear masks, wash hands regularly with soap and clean water, and keep safe distance with anybody not in your household, hoping that this will help check spread of COVID-19.

 

“Though vaccine availability is within reach, the propensity of the public for non-compliance weakens the fight against the virus.”

 

He called on the people to ignore baseless conspiracy theories that seek to deny the reality of the pandemic by complying with the order to wear masks.

 

“We have a duty to protect ourselves and others in this difficult global health crisis; no one has immunity against this pandemic. Ignoring health warnings and refusing to comply with safety measures does more harm than good,” he warned. “The COVID-19 pandemic is a major threat to public health and wearing of masks, social distancing in public places and the basic hygiene are necessary measures that have to be taken to safeguard the well-being of our citizens.

 

“Nigerians must always have it in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is not only a threat to the health of the population, but it is equally so to the national economy, and to every aspect of our everyday life.

 

“Protecting public health is one of the sacred duties of any responsible government and the administration will not abdicate that responsibility,” the Presidential spokesman added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

COVID-19: NCDC reports record 1,354 new infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hours after the country hit its highest daily count with 1,204 COVID-19 infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported a new single-day record of cases with over 1,300 fresh samples confirmed positive. A total of 1,354 new cases were recorded across 20 states and the Federal Capital Yerritory (FCT) in the […]
News

Edojobs partners Azura Power to train 30 Edo youths in skill acquisition

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in partnership with Azura Power Plc has commenced the training of 30 youths in different skill acquisition programmes.   The youths are to be trained in skills like: welding, cassava production, ruminant animal rearing, fashion design and phone repairs and maintenance.   Managing Director of EdoJobs, Ukinebo Dare, […]
News

One rescued as gunmen kidnap 2 in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

One of the two men abducted on Christmas day by unknown gunmen was later rescued by the joint efforts of the Police, Amotekun corps and hunters.   Sunday Telegraph learnt that the abduction took place along Isan- Iludun road, Oye Local Government Area of the state, at about 6pm. The abductees said to be travelling […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica