COVID-19: Ogun begins vaccination of health workers

The Ogun State government yesterday began vaccination of health workers in the state against the deadly COVID-19. This followed a directive by the governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun that all frontline workers especially health workers should be given priority in the ongoing vaccination exercise as they were the most endangered of contracting COVID-19. Speaking at the state’s Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, after the commencement of the vaccination exercise of healthcare workers, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker said all health workers in the state would be vaccinated. Coker said: “We have started vaccinating health care workers and other staff in the State. Those who received the first dose of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID- 19 Vaccine today will be receiving another dose after 3 months.

“Ogun is the first in the Country to receive the vaccines and we have started inoculating front line healthcare workers. We have identified the State Hospitals with cold chain facilities to store the vaccines.” The Commissioner said as of Wednesday, Ogun State’s COVID-19 case tally stood at over 4, 495 including at least 48 deaths and more than 4, 184 recoveries, adding that more vaccines would be delivered to the state when another batch of the 16million doses of AstraZeneca/ Oxford COVID-19 vaccine procured by the Federal Government would arrive in the country.

