COVID-19: Ogun receives 255,000 doses of Astrazeneca vaccine

The Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board says it has received a total of 407,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who announced this in Abeokuta, stated that residents due for the second dose of the vaccine should visit the nearest vaccination sites “We have just received 255,000 doses of Astra- Zeneca, 120,000 doses of Pfizer, and 32,000 doses of Moderna vaccine.

I want to urge all those who are due for their second dose to visit the nearest facility closest to them. Also, I appeal to those who are yet to take any of the doses to also come out and get vaccinated,” she said. Coker said the state was working towards achieving 70 per cent coverage, hence, the engagement of critical stakeholders to mobilise people to the vaccination sites and deployment of boats to the riverine areas, as well as special vehicles to hard-toreach communities. The commissioner added that efforts would be made to carry out the campaign at parks, correctional centres and offices.

 

