COVID-19: Ogun receives 50,000 vaccine doses 

The Ogun State government Monday evening received its share of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal government.

Governor Dapo Abiodun received the first batch of 50,000 out of the 100,000 doses of the vaccine at the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to the governor, the state was the first state of the federation to have received the vaccines after it arrived the country last week.

The vaccines were brought into the state by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker and accompanied by officials of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Abiodun disclosed that the remaining doses would delivered to the state later in the evening, warning residents of the state to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols, saying the vaccine will only reduce the severity of the virus.

The governor said he and his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, would be vaccinated later in the evening.

