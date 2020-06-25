COVID-19: Ogun tasks parents on rising teenage pregnancies

Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, has advised parents in the state to always engage their children, especially teenagers, in productive activities during the period of school closure.

Coker said it was imperative towards preventing the children from turning to sex as recreation during the closure caused by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

She spoke when members of the Media Action for Family Planning in the state took their advocacy visit to her office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Stressing the need to build the self-esteem of children, the commissioner urged parents to introduce family planning to their wards who are already sexually active.

She expressed concern over the rising rate of rape and other gender-based violence during the period of school closure.

Coker noted that though introducing family planning to children may be difficult due to religious and cultural inclinations, it is remains the best and safest solution to unwanted pregnancy, unsafe abortion and maternal mortality.

The commissioner enjoined parents to encourage their teenage children to visit relevant units of primary health centres in the state for counselling and advice from health professionals.

She said, “It is absolutely good to introduce family planning to our teenagers and teenage mothers who are already sexually active.

“I would like to encourage both the young, even the women of marriageable age, married women and religious leaders that family planning is safe. It is good for us.

“It actually positions us in a better socio-economic cadre worldwide and we need to embrace it in order to reduce the maternal mortality in our society and to give our children the best opportunity in life.

“I have been very worried about the COVID-19 period because young individuals are out of school, they are not engaged positively, so they may end up turning to sex as recreation and that might lead to teenage pregnancies and loss of school years and life opportunities and even the risk of ending up dying from septic abortions.

“We are going to be very vigilant, looking out for teenagers and probably dedicate a particular team in collaboration with the Women Affairs Ministry. We can work that out and drive a campaign focusing on the teenagers.

“Some people feel that when you start talking about sex, you are encouraging promiscuity. But I’m sure that we have to start introducing it (family planning) as it is introduced in other countries.

“For instance, England in the 80s had the highest teenage pregnancy rate in Europe but that has drastically stopped because sexual education was introduced to the schools as early as primary school and so children knew that they didn’t need to engage in it (unprotected sex), they were not ignorant of the complications and implications of their choices and it’s about choices.

“Sex education is very important, it builds their (teenagers) self-esteem and it makes them speak up when they need to speak up and then they don’t end up being victims of gender violence which is what I have also seen during this COVID-19 period.

“In our tradition we like to believe that children, in quote are not meant to be talked to about sex, but the earlier we start talking to them about sex and safe sex, the better. It is very important because it’s of two folds, it’s about avoiding unwanted pregnancies and eventually the risk of maternal mortality from septic abortion and secondly, avoiding sexually transmitted diseases, such as chlamydia and even HIV.

“As early as age 12, once they are in secondary school, we should start talking to them about sex and with parental consent, we should actually offer them some form of contraceptive and after 16, I think they have the liberty to make their own decisions if they want contraception or not, particularly when they get to the university.

“We need to do awareness drive and sex education in schools is not exclusive of the girls, it is for both the boys and girls and it is important, you never leave one out because it takes two to tangle. So, the sex education will be focused on both the boys and the girls.

“We have to work with the Ministry of Education. We have to get parental consent and that is where it becomes a little more complex because some of our parents are not educated enough to understand the depth of what we are trying to say.

“For us to progress socio-economically, not just avoiding deaths, there are a lot of job opportunities, ability to contribute to the labour market, that are missed when you have teenage pregnancies.”

