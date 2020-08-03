COVID-19, oil price force states to cut N3trn from budget

Pressured by the current economic realities created by COVID-19, the 36 state governors of the federation have slashed their 2020 budgets by a total of N3 trillion, New Telegraph has gathered.

The states’ aggregate budget of N9.2 trillion earlier signed into law has now been revised to N6.2 trillion as revenue dwindles. The states rely heavily on the monthly allocation from the Federal Government and internally generated revenue (IGR) to fund their budget.

However, the slump in oil price means less money from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), while projections for IGR has also been shattered by the downturn in the economy.

Specifically, Cross River State, which had signed one of the largest budgets for 2020, almost the same as Lagos, took the largest cut as it reduced its financial plan by a whopping 85 per cent.

The state slashed its N1.1 trillion budget to N147.1 billion, slicing away N853.9 billion from its initial spending plan.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Asuquo Ekpeyong, the downward review became necessary due to the effect of coronavirus, which made the N1.1 trillion earlier proposed by government unrealistic. Lagos State, which had signed a budget of N1.17 trillion for the 2020 fiscal year, has also slashed the same by N247.8 billion (21 per cent).

This brings the state’s budget down to N920.5 billion and the largest by any state of the federation for the 2020 fiscal year.

The Babajide Sanwo-Oluled government was forced to review the budget following downward pressure of the IGR, increased inflation, the decline in demand for goods and services, reduction in manufacturing activities and increased unemployment, among others. In Rivers, the Nyesom Wike-led government has cut its budget by nearly half based on the economic changes caused by the scourge.

The Rivers State executive council recently approved the review of the 2020 budget by 48 per cent from N530 billion to N300.3 billion, slicing away N230.4 billion. Also readjusting to the realities of dwindling revenue, oil-producing Akwa Ibom State has also slashed its budget by N231.7 billion.

Governor Udom Emmanuel recently secured the approval of the House of Assembly for a downward review of the appropriation law from initial N597.74 billion outlay to N366 billion. This represents 38.8 per cent per cent cut in the state’s spending for the year. In Ogun, Governor Dapo Abiodun has reviewed downward the 2020 budget from N449.974 billion to N280.9 billion. The reduction was N169 billion.

The governor attributed the development to the effects of coronavirus outbreak on the socio-economic spheres of the nation. Also the Benue State government has cut down its 2020 budget from N190.9 billion to N108.8 billion. This reduced the state’s spending plan by N82.1 billion, representing 43 per cent cut.

Governor Samuel Ortom explained that the downward review became necessary following the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s projection of a recession in Nigeria that would force a contraction of the country’s economy by 3.4 per cent and states of the federation would be adversely affected. Elsewhere in Ekiti, the state government slashed its 2020 budget by 27 per cent from the initial N124.5 billion to N91.128 billion.

According to Governor Kayode Fayemi, a fall in revenue allocation to Ekiti from the Federation Account became imperative due to the decline in the global oil prices and the revenue fall.

This brought the reduction of the initial budgetary status by N33.4 billion. Sokoto State has also cut its budget for the year by N49 billion. The state’s executive council recently announced that the budget has been reviewed downward from the initial N202 billion to N153 billion.

This means that the state will be spending 24 per cent less of its initial planned expenditure for the year. In Katsina, the state government has reviewed its 2020 budget from N244 billion to N213 billion, taking away N31 billion from its spending.

According to Governor Aminu Masari, the 13 per cent budget slash was due to the fall in the price of crude oil and coronavirus scourge. Similarly, Adamawa State executive council recently approved a downward review of the 2020 budget by 24 per cent, from N183.3 billion to N139.4 billion. The measure of cutting N43.9 billion was taken by the council after a holistic review of the present situation and consideration of the crisis affecting the economy as a result of COVID-19 crisis. For Kaduna, the state government also had to slash its 2020 budget by N37.7 billion.

The downward review saw the state’s appropriation reduced from N259.25 billion to N221.54 billion, representing a 14.5 per cent cut. The same scenarios also played out in Kogi as the state’s executive council slashed its 2020 budget from N176 billion to N102 billion. The N74 billion reduction represents 42 per cent of the initial budget.

In Anambra, a N24.3 billion cut in the state’s 2020 budget has also been effected. The state government slashed the budget from N137.1 billion to N112.8 billion, representing a 17 per cent reduction. Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, also recently signed a N102.6 billion revised 2020 budget for the state.

The revised budget was 25 per cent (N34.8 billion) lower than the N137.4 billion initially budgeted by the state. In the same fashion, the Edo State government has slashed its 2020 budget by 30 per cent (N50.2 billion) from N179 billion to N128.8 billion.

The state government pledged to make necessary sacrifices to ensure the sustenance of critical sectors of the state’s economy amid disruptions caused by COVID-19. In Ondo, the state’s House of Assembly has just passed a revised 2020 budget of N151 billion, which is N36 billion lower than the previous budget of over N187 billion.

Elsewhere in Kano, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje got a downward review of the budget size from N200 billion earlier approved by the legislators to N138 billion. The budget was reduced by N62 billion. The Ebonyi State government approved a 26 per cent (N46.2 billion) reduction in its 2020 budget of N178 billion to N131.8 billion. Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa, last week, announced a cut in the state’s 2020 budget of N242.19 billion by 24.3 per cent (N59.03 billion).

The governor, who said the budget had been reduced to N183.16 billion, explained that the reduction followed the adverse effect of COVID-19 on the state’s economy. In Plateau, Governor Simon Lalong has assented to a revised 2020 budget of N122 billion, a reduction of N55 billion.

The governor said that the budget, which was previously over N177 billion, was reviewed in line with the realities of the COVID- 19 scourge. “For us as a state, the impact has been huge, as our earnings have drastically fallen even in the face of demands for funds to carry out our statutory responsibilities and also respond to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has also signed the state’s revised budget of N174 billion for 2020 into law, which is 18 per cent (N39 billion) lower than the initial N213 billion.

“The reason for this latest review is apparent to us all, the economic meltdown we are experiencing, occasioned by the crash in oil price coupled with COVID- 19 outbreak, has greatly affected our state’s ability to stick with the original budget,”

he said. In Kebbi, the state’s budget was reviewed down from N138 billion to N99.6 billion, with a reduction of over N38 billion, to meet up with the economic realities of the state.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara also recently signed the revised budget of N127.3 billion, a downward review from the earlier approved bill of N188.54 billion, a reduction of N61.24 billion.

Enugu State House of Assembly, which had earlier passed a budget of N169.6 billion for the year, has just passed a revised bill of N146 billion, reflecting a N23.6 billion cut. This came as Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State signed a revised 2020 Appropriation Bill of N129.8 billion.

This reflects a N37.4 billion cut from the N167.2 billion initially budgeted by the state. The governor, who signed the appropriation in Bauchi, said the budget was scaled down to meet up with the current realities of the state economy. In Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule signed the state’s 2020 revised budget of N62.97 billion into law.

Sule said the slash of N54.7 billion from the initial N108.44 billion was a result of the current economic realities occasioned by COVID-19.

For the same reason, the Borno State government reviewed its budget downward from the initial N147 billion to N108.8 billion. It was a reduction of N37.2 billion. In Osun, Governor Gboyega Oyetola had his N119.55 billion reduced to N82.22 billion.

The cut in the budget was N37.2 billion. Yobe State has also slashed N22 billion from the 2020 budget from N108 billion to N86 billion. In Imo, Governor Hope Uzodimma has signed into law the 2020 revised budget of N108.3 billion.

This was a N87.3 billion cut from the N197.6 billion Appropriation Bill earlier presented by the state.

In tune with the economic realities, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State slashed N23.2 billion from an initial N130.8 billion budget to a N107.6 billion revised budget. The story is not different in Niger State, where government slashed its budget by N17.8 billion.

The initial budget of N155 billion has been revised to N137.2 billion. Jigawa State also slashed the 2020 Budget from N242.4 billion to N152.92 billion, a reduction of N89.48 billion.

Kwara State also had its budget reduced by N40 billion from the initial N160 billion to N120 billion. In Delta, the state government slashed its 2020 budget from N395.4 billion to N279.8 billion in line with harsh economic realities posed by the prevailing COVID- 19.

The N115.6 billion removed from the budget represents 29 per cent of the initial appropriation by the state.

The same scenario played out in Taraba, where the state government has slashed the 2020 budget of N215.8 billion by 38 per cent.

The state lawmakers recently approved the downward review of the budget from N215.8 billion to N176.6 billion in line with COVID-19 realities, with a difference of N39.2 billion.

