COVID-19: Okowa calls for sustainable health financing in Nigeria

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for the adoption and implementation of a viable and sustainable healthcare financing programme for states in the country. He made this call at the 40th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) with “Health Care Infrastructure Optimization and Adaptation in the face of a Global Pandemic: The COVID-19 Challenge,” as theme at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara. Okowa said with an abysmal 0.5 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in public health spending, Nigeria had one of the lowest public healthcare financing globally.

He also advocated for a national policy on responding and managing unforeseen public health crises According to him, the absence of such a framework as well as the novel nature of the Coronavirus posed a major drawback in articulating a coordinated response at the initial stage of the pandemic in the country.

The governor said his administration had agreed to fund 80 per cent of the training requirements enshrined in the Residency Training Act (2017) as agreed with NARD and DELSUTH and urged the doctors to reciprocate the gesture with renewed vigour and commitment to their duties. He commended medical doctors and healthcare providers for their courage, commitment and determination to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. He disclosed that Nigeria had survived COVID-19 and previous public health emergencies/ outbreaks due to the sacrifice, dedication, ingenuity and resourcefulness of healthcare providers.

