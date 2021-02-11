COVID-19: Okowa declares low key burial for late father

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday declared that his late father and Patriarch of the Okowa family, Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa, will be buried privately this month due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the need to obey safety protocols. According to him, the major burial ceremony, which will be a “celebration of life” in the honour of the dead, would be held in August 2021, subjecttotheslowingdownof the pandemic in the country. Meanwhile, the governor expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their condolences and show of love to his family on the passing on of their father.

In a statement signed by the governor and issued in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday, he thanked all those who traveled far and near or sent condolence messages to commiserate with him and his siblings. Okowa said in the statement: “In view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, we have opted to hold a private burial ceremony sometime this month, while a Celebration of Life event will take place on August 21, 2021. “Hopefully, by then the current challenges of the COVID- 19 pandemic would have given way to a freer and more assured environment.”

Hedescribedhislatefather as a “huge pillar of support,” saying that he would miss his wise counsel. The governor added: “On behalf of the Okowa family of Owa-Alero in Ika North East Local Government Area, I wish to thank all who have taken time to commiserate with us on the death of our belovedfather, SirArthurOkorie Okowa. Since the news of his demise, our family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of goodwill from a wide spectrumof political, business, religious leaders, as well as the massof Nigerians.”

