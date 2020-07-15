COVID-19: Okowa, wife, daughter test negative

There was jubilation at the Delta State Government House in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday when the news filtered that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith and daughter have respectively tested negative for COVID-19.

The three members of the governor’s family had over two weeks ago, tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus, and had gone on isolation, a development which sent panic across the spines of his loyalists, especially his cabinet members.

Prior to the governor’s testing positive, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie had contacted the virus. Meanwhile, no fewer than 12 Smart Delta Crew and three officers at the Press Unit at the Governor’s Office, a few days after, showed mild symptoms of the virus.

But, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika yesterday in Asaba, said members of the ‘First Family’ in the state were discharged from selfisolation.

According to him, since July 1, the governor and his wife were subjected to necessary treatment when their daughter tested positive to the virus a few days ago.

He said: “The governor gave God all the glory, praised and expressed appreciation to all the people of Delta State and other Nigerians, who interceded for the family in prayers.”

A Protocol Officer at the Governor’s Office, who pleaded anonymity, added that “the well-being of the governor is tantamount to peace and development of the state.”

He, therefore, appealed to all residents in the state to obey all instructions and regulations targeted at combating and stemming the transmission of COVID-19 in the state.

