News

COVID-19: Okowa, wife test positive

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has tested positive to COVID-19.
His wife, Dame Edith Okowa also tested positive.
The governor announced this on his verified Facebook Page on Wednesday.
“My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter,” he wrote.
The governor had gone into isolation last week with his family after one of his daughters tested positive to the virus.
A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba had said, that “consequently, the governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days”.
“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands,” Ifeajika added
Also, two top officials of government had tested positive to the virus recently.
They include the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie and Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu.
According to latest figures by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) there are 25,694 confirmed cases in the country.
Some 9746 patients have been discharged while 590 deaths have been recorded.
Some 965 of the cases recorded are in Delta State.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

People killed as major quake shakes southern Mexico

Posted on Author Reporter

  A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck southern Mexico’s Pacific coast on Tuesday, killing at least six people and seriously injuring others in isolated villages, while causing damage to buildings hundreds of miles away in Mexico City. The fatalities were near the quake’s center in Oaxaca, a mountainous state known for its coffee, mescal […]
News

Poverty runs in my generation, I escaped it by whiskers – Hushpuppi

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Arrested Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, said his affluent lifestyle came after he and his family live in abject poverty that claimed the life of his elder sister, who passed away due to typhoid fever. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Police authority in a raid dubbed Fox Hunt 2 carried out on June […]
News

PENGASSAN, NUPENG to embark on 3-day warning strike over IPPIS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…describe IPPIS as defective, problematic T here are indications that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), would this week embark on a 3-day warning strike over Federal Government’s threat on its personnel cost, if they failed to enrol unto […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: