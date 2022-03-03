COVID-19: Okpara varsity to supports Ezeibe

The Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, has promised to support the Head of Department, Veterinary Medicine, Prof. Maduike Ezeibe following the recognition of his breakthrough in addressing HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Maduebibisi Iwe, made the promise at a press conference to mark his one-year anniversary. Iwe said the school was proud of Ezeibe and would support him financially and morally as he is engaged in the defence of his works.

The VC also said Ezeibe’s efforts had brought honour and recognition to the university. Iwe said: “The management will give him hundred percent support in his efforts. As he prepares to travel over the issue, we will support him financially.

We will support him all the way. He has brought honour and recognition to our University.” Other laurels acquired by MOUAU include the award of excellence in research and innovations from the Michael Okpara Foundation Prize for Leadership and the award of appreciation for academic excellence to the Vice-Chancellor by the Michael Okpara Foundation for Leadership.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...