COVID-19: Ondo bans cross-over vigils, postpones students’ resumption

Following the second wave of the dreaded COVID-19 currently sweeping across some countries, the Ondo State government has canceled Cross Over vigils across the state as a measure towards curbing the spread of the disease.

The state government also disclosed that the resumption of pupils and students in primary and secondary schools had been postponed from January 4 to January 18, 2021.

The Chairman of the Ondo State Interministerial Committee on Coronavirus and Vice Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi made this known at a press briefing in Akure, the state capital.

According to Prof. Fatusi, no church service organised in respect of the new year celebration must exceed 10p.m until further notice.

While emphasizing that the Committee has had extensive interaction with various stakeholders, physically and virtually, on the need to take proactive measures against the second wave of COVID-19, he maintained that the state is working assiduously to ensure it records no substantial case during the second wave of the pandemic.

He said: “The Federal Government has stipulated that schools should be closed till January 18. The inter-ministerial committee decided that events as regards the pandemic should be watched. So, we want to observe and ensure that there is no active transmission within our system.

“Primary and secondary schools will not be resuming on January 4, they will be resuming by January 18. That’s the decision regarding the schools.

“On the issue of religious services, note that there is a national curfew in place, and the state is bound by the principles of that curfew.

“Therefore, churches and mosques are not permitted in line with that curfew to hold any service beyond 10:00 pm.”

Like this: Like Loading...