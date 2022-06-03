COVID-19: Ondo gives civil servants deadline on vaccination

Ondo State Government has ordered civil servants to get vaccinated and obtain the COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enable them to access government offices. The Commissioner for Regional Integration and DiasporaRelations, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, who said this during a press briefing, said the state government had set June 8 as the deadline forthecivilservantstocomply with the directive. Ademola-Olateju said non-compliance would lead to total restriction from accessing government offices, saying said the Rotimi Akeredolu government would continue to keep its promises of ensuring that the well-being of residents remains its priority. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Prof. Francis Faduyile, said the state government had directed the Primary Health Care Development Agency to ensure that residents were fully vaccinated. Faduyile said only 16 per cent of the eligible population had been fully vaccinated, with about 30 per cent partially vaccinated
2023: Youth coalition hails Adebanjo, others for supporting Igbo presidency
Some South East youths have commended elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, over his consistent support for the emergence of a president of Igbo extraction in 2023, saying the act was a show of selflessness and patriotism. They enjoined prominent individuals across the divide to emulate the nonagenarian, for justice, […]
PDP to Biden: Sanction Buhari, APC leaders for corruption, assault on democracy
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants the new United States President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and officials of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration involved in acts of corruption, alleged sponsorship of terrorists and undermining the nation's democracy. The party also called on Biden to freeze the assets of such […]
Matawalle: Our impressive performance attracting opposition to APC –Buhari
President Muhammmadu Buhari has said his government's impressive performance and commitment to good governance were responsible for defections of politicians from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The President said this yesterday in a congratulatory message delivered on his behalf by the Secretary to the Government of the […]
