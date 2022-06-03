COVID-19: Ondo gives civil servants deadline on vaccination

Ondo State Government has ordered civil servants to get vaccinated and obtain the COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enable them to access government offices. The Commissioner for Regional Integration and DiasporaRelations, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, who said this during a press briefing, said the state government had set June 8 as the deadline forthecivilservantstocomply with the directive. Ademola-Olateju said non-compliance would lead to total restriction from accessing government offices, saying said the Rotimi Akeredolu government would continue to keep its promises of ensuring that the well-being of residents remains its priority. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Prof. Francis Faduyile, said the state government had directed the Primary Health Care Development Agency to ensure that residents were fully vaccinated. Faduyile said only 16 per cent of the eligible population had been fully vaccinated, with about 30 per cent partially vaccinated

