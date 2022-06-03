News

COVID-19: Ondo gives civil servants deadline on vaccination

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Ondo State Government has ordered civil servants to get vaccinated and obtain the COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enable them to access government offices. The Commissioner for Regional Integration and DiasporaRelations, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, who said this during a press briefing, said the state government had set June 8 as the deadline forthecivilservantstocomply with the directive. Ademola-Olateju said non-compliance would lead to total restriction from accessing government offices, saying said the Rotimi Akeredolu government would continue to keep its promises of ensuring that the well-being of residents remains its priority. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Prof. Francis Faduyile, said the state government had directed the Primary Health Care Development Agency to ensure that residents were fully vaccinated. Faduyile said only 16 per cent of the eligible population had been fully vaccinated, with about 30 per cent partially vaccinated

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Youth coalition hails Adebanjo, others for supporting Igbo presidency

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter Some South East youths have commended elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, over his consistent support for the emergence of a president of Igbo extraction in 2023, saying the act was a show of selflessness and patriotism. They enjoined prominent individuals across the divide to emulate the nonagenarian, for justice, […]
News

PDP to Biden: Sanction Buhari, APC leaders for corruption, assault on democracy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants the new United States President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and officials of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration involved in acts of corruption, alleged sponsorship of terrorists and undermining the nation’s democracy. The party also called on Biden to freeze the assets of such […]

Matawelle)
News

Matawalle: Our impressive performance attracting opposition to APC –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said his government’s impressive performance and commitment to good governance were responsible for defections of politicians from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The President said this yesterday in a congratulatory message delivered on his behalf by the Secretary to the Government of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica