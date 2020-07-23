Metro & Crime

Covid 19: Oniru cancels Golden Jubilee birthday celebration

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Abduwasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal Thursday cancelled his golden jubile birthday celebration earlier scheduled to hold on Friday July 24, 2020.
Oba Lawal, in a statement signed by his private secretary, Hakeem Akintoye, a lawyer, said that the landmark birthday celebration is worth rolling out the drums for, considering his recent ascension as the 15th Oniru of Iruland.
But the monarch, appealed to all his well-wishers to, for safety of their lives and in consonance with new normal of Covid-19, to stay away from the palace and avoid social gathering. He called on his friends and families to use the occasion of his birthday to reflect and pray for him and the nation from their homes.
The statement said: “On Friday, July 24, 2020; HRM Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal will turn 50 years old. This landmark birthday is worth rolling out the drums for celebrations, considering his recent ascension as the 15th Oniru of Iruland. However, Kabiyesi believes that this special occasion should also be for reflection.
“In line with recent developments and state restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, well wishers are advised to refrain from paying courtesy visits to the palace. Rather, they are advised to join Oba Lawal in prayers from their homes.
“HRM expresses gratitude for your kind gestures so far, and urges all groups to put forward the various plans already underway. As the monarch celebrates this milestone age, may his heart desires for the people of Iru land, Lagos State and Nigeria be met; and may his reign be prosperous and blessed.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Court jails fraudster in Abeokuta, confiscates assets

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has sentenced a fraudster, Festus Gbenga Ajayi, to one year imprisonment for Internet fraud and confiscated his landed property.   The convict was prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a one-count charge of criminal impersonation, […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos frees 40 patients

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State yesterday discharged 40 coronavirus patients after they have been treated and certified free of the virus. The Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this yesterday. He said: “Good people of Lagos, today, 40 #COVID19Lagos patients; 17 females and 23 males including two foreign nationals, were discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite […]
Metro & Crime

Cleric arrested for allegedly raping minor for 5 years in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

Apostle Joseph Alhassan of Faith Agape Church, Narayi Kaduna, Kaduna State, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl for the past five years. Alhassan was arrested at his resident, No 158 B, Abdulrahman Road, Shagari Low Cost, Barnawa Kaduna, by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Alhassan, who is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: