Covid 19: Oniru cancels Golden Jubilee birthday celebration

The Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Abduwasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal Thursday cancelled his golden jubile birthday celebration earlier scheduled to hold on Friday July 24, 2020.

Oba Lawal, in a statement signed by his private secretary, Hakeem Akintoye, a lawyer, said that the landmark birthday celebration is worth rolling out the drums for, considering his recent ascension as the 15th Oniru of Iruland.

But the monarch, appealed to all his well-wishers to, for safety of their lives and in consonance with new normal of Covid-19, to stay away from the palace and avoid social gathering. He called on his friends and families to use the occasion of his birthday to reflect and pray for him and the nation from their homes.

The statement said: “On Friday, July 24, 2020; HRM Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal will turn 50 years old. This landmark birthday is worth rolling out the drums for celebrations, considering his recent ascension as the 15th Oniru of Iruland. However, Kabiyesi believes that this special occasion should also be for reflection.

“In line with recent developments and state restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, well wishers are advised to refrain from paying courtesy visits to the palace. Rather, they are advised to join Oba Lawal in prayers from their homes.

“HRM expresses gratitude for your kind gestures so far, and urges all groups to put forward the various plans already underway. As the monarch celebrates this milestone age, may his heart desires for the people of Iru land, Lagos State and Nigeria be met; and may his reign be prosperous and blessed.”

