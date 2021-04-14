News Top Stories

COVID-19: Only 2m Nigerians'll be vaccinated now –Tomori

…as FG seeks alternatives from Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik

Going by the Federal Government’s directive to states of the federation to halt the vaccination of citizens once half of the vaccines available have been administered, new facts have emerged showing that about two million Nigerians only are certain to be vaccinated for now. According to the Chairman of Expert Review Committee on COVID-19 at the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Prof. Oyewale Tomori, who disclosed this yesterday, the Federal Government is currently making effort to buy additional AstraZeneca vaccine, through the African Union (AU) via bilateral discussions with one or two COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

“The Federal Government is now looking for alternatives like the Johnson & Johnson (J&J), the Sputnik Vaccine, etc.,” added Tomori. In an interview with the New Telegraph on how many Nigerians would be vaccinated based on the COVID- 19 vaccine currently available in the country, Tomori said, “About two million Nigerians are receiving the two doses of the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine.” Responding to whether the country has storage facilities to preserve the additional vaccines Nigeria was planning to get, presently, he said, “Certainly for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, we currently have storage facilities and for the J & J vaccine, we plan to have storage.”

He, however, noted that both the Oxford-AstraZeneca and the J&J vaccines can be stored at +2 to +8 degree centigrade for at least three to six months and much longer at freezer -20 degree centigrade temperature. Responding to whether it was compulsory for the Federal Government to buy the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, he said, “It is not compulsory for the Federal Government to buy the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccines.

“In fact, the Federal Government has not bought any Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines; what we have currently are all donations, not bought with a single kobo.” On when the next batch of the COVID-19 vaccine were expected to be delivered to Nigeria, Tomori said, “Nobody knows.” Responding to concerns about would-be implications for Nigeria if the donated Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine do not go round the second time for people that got the first jab, he assured that given the new directive from the Federal Government, everyone who got the first dose will get the second dose.

“Otherwise, we will have millions of people running all over the country pretending to be fully protected against COVID-19.” According to the chairman of the Expert Review Committee on COVID-19 at the FMoH, in case those who got the first jab don’t get second jab at the stipulated time, “Nothing much really….

They are still protected, though not fully and we have no clue of the duration of their protection.” On what happens if Nigeria doesn’t buy more vaccines to ensure seamless vaccination since having the jab doesn’t stop the spread of the virus, Tomori said, “I want to trust and believe that our government will eventually get the number of vaccine doses we need to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of our population… either by borrowing, begging or stealing. Otherwise, the country would welcome endemic COVID-19.

