COVID-19: Onuachu resumes training after testing negative

Genk manager Hannes Wolf has confirmed Paul Onuachu will resume training on Friday after recovering from the coronavirus. Last week, the lanky forward tested positive for Covid-19 on his return from Nigeria to the Luminus Arena ahead of their friendly game against Eendracht Termien, which was subsequently cancelled.

The Super Eagles striker has since been in quarantine but has not fully recovered from the virus and tested negative after another round of testing. Shanghai Shenhua sign Martins to replace Manchester United loanee Ighalo. The 26-year-old forward also missed the Blue and White’s victory over Royal Union Saint- Gilloise in Wednesday’s friendly. Wolf has confirmed the forward can now rejoin the rest of his squad ahead of their clash against Dutch side Excelsior. “But Friday he [Onuachu] will just train with the group.

Paul can also compete against Excelsior on Friday in the exhibition match,” Wolf told Het Nieuws Blad. Onuachu scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 29 appearances across all competitions to help Genk finish seventh on the Belgian First Division A table last season. The forward teamed up with the Luminus Arena outfit last summer from Danish side Midtjylland where he spent seven years and bagged 52 goals in 135 league games.

