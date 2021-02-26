News

COVID-19: Ooni unveils local vaccines to boost immunity

Posted on

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, yesterday launched verozil-immune booster, a capsule produced to boost immune system with a view to fighting COVID-19. The monarch also launched bitter leaf capsule, vision pro and rio capsules to tackle high blood pressure, eye problem and men’s sexual disorder. Launching the four products in his palace in Ile-Ife, Ooniexpressedjoyoverprogress being already made on indigenous medicine. He said: “We have been on this research for some months. Withallsincerity, we have started using this drug to boost immunity since September 2020 and we are very convinced that something good is coming out of our country Nigeria.

I can say boldly that my immune system has been perfect. “We are launching these products to proof to the world that we are capable of proffering solutions to some of our health problems locally.” Ooni, however, added that the company that would handle the sales of the product, Organic Remedies, would also employ no fewer than 100,000 youths throughout the nation.

Earlierinhisspeech, ExecutiveChairmanof Yem-Kem International, Dr. Akintunde Ayeni, said the new products were produced to complement the efforts of the federal government of Nigeria to improve orthodox healthcare services. He commended Oba Adeyeye for the financial support to ensure the success of the products, saying “Ooni calledmepersonallyandsent some herbs to me to research upon.”

Our Reporters

