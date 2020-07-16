COVID-19: OPEC forecasts recovery for Nigeria’s crude oil

•Says global demand to hit 97.7m barrels daily in 2021

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) yesterday said that it expected Nigeria’s crude oil prosperity back on the track as it declared that the World demand oil would hit 97.72 million barrels daily starting from the next five months. Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude exporter has like others, hitherto, been forced by the cartel to cut down supply from over 2 million barrels to 1.7 million barrels daily. The demand for crude, the 12-member cartel said in a forecast, would surge by 25per cent to average 29.8 million barrels a day.

This projection for 2021, contained in the OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market report, is higher than the level required in 2019. The report was embargoed until Wednesday when this story was published. OPEC expects demand for crude oil from Nigeria and other member states to rebound sharply next year, surpassing levels seen before the coronavirus crisis. This is as rival producers struggle to revive output. While the increase is partly driven by a recovery in global oil demand as economic growth resumes, an even bigger factor is the misfortune of OPEC’s competitors. After slumping 7.4 per cent this year, the U.S. will see only limited production growth in 2021, the report showed. In the meantime, OPEC and its allies are cutting production to clear the glut left behind by the Covid-19 crisis and prop up prices.

The cartel said it implemented more than 100 per cent of the cutbacks pledged in June. The OPEC+ alliance, which includes non-members such as Russia, is expected to announce at a meeting on Wednesday that it will phase out some of the curbs from next month. Under the terms of its agreement, the cuts taper from 9.6 million barrels a day currently — roughly 10 per cent of global supply — to 7.7 million a day in August.

World oil demand will rebound by 7 million barrels a day, or 7.7 per cent, next year to average 97.72 million a day, OPEC said in its first detailed assessment of the market in 2021. Rising yesterday from its monthly meeting to review the compliance to the quota by its member; OPEC said in a press release that it “reviewed the crude oil production data for the month of June 2020 and welcomed the significant performance in the overall conformity level for participating OPEC and non-OPEC Countries at 107 per cent in June 2020, an achievement that found wide recognition in the market.”

