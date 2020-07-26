COVID-19, opportunity to revamp Nigeria’s healthcare system, says ex-gov Daniel

A former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has said the coronavirus pandemic offered Nigeria the perfect opportunity to improve funding for its ailing healthcare system.

Daniel, who spoke in Sagamu while declaring open a three-day international training programme on COVID-19, said political leaders must give desired attention to the country’s health sector financing as a result of the current global pandemic.

The programme titled “Community Immunity Ambassador,” was organised by the Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON) in conjunction with a Dubai-based university, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

According to the former governor, the issue of coronavirus caught the world at large unawares.

He noted that though the deadly disease had posed huge challenge for pharmaceutical and health researchers, the problem was still surmountable.

Daniel, who expressed optimism that the nation’s healthcare system would be effective post COVID-19, said the significance of functional healthcare had now dawned on every Nigerian.

“A lot of Nigerians are not proud of our health system before the outbreak of coronavirus. Now that the disease has ravaged the global community and strained our decayed and neglected local facilities, there is need for concerted efforts to save the situation and I am optimistic our health system will be effective aftermath COVID-19,” he said.

The former governor praised ASELGON for organising the training at a time when the world was battling with the scourge of the virus.

Earlier in his welcome address, the ASELGON President, Hon. Albert Asipa, assured that the association will not shirk from its responsibilities to the nation.

Asipa, who stated that the association was formed to bridge the gap between the government and the grassroots people, said members would go back to their respective local government areas and carry out sensitisation on COVID-19 protocols.

In her goodwill message, the Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman of the association, Hon. Chinwe Monu-Olanrewaju, who also doubled as the facilitator, commended the members for coming up with strategies towards tackling the pandemic.

