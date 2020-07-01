COVID-19: Ortom approves partial reopening of schools for primary six, JSS3 and SS3

The Benue State Executive Council on Wednesday approved the reopening of schools in compliance with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Adingi said the schools would be reopened for primary six pupils and students in JSS 3 as well as SS3.

Mrs. Addingi stated that the state’s Action Committee on COVID-19 would further meet with the Ministry of Education to fine tune modalities on underlining protocols to be observed and a date for the reopening of schools agreed on.

The Information Commissioner also noted that due diligence would be carried out to identify interested persons in the PPP arrangement and those with the requisite capacities for engagement.

She said the government also approved a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement for the management of the Makurdi Modern Market.

According to Mrs. Adingi, the Executive Council also approved a request for the 2019 and 2020 International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Assisted Rice and Cassava Value Chain Development Programme.

