COVID-19: Ortom hands over Benue to deputy, goes into 10 days isolation

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has handed over the affairs of the state to his Deputy, Benson Abounu; and has proceeded on a ten-day isolation for testing positive for coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) last week confirmed 16 new cases of the disease in the state with the total number of confirmed cases now put at 553 to qualify for position 24 on the NCDC chart.

The Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, who disclosed this while speaking at the Armed Forces Interdenominational Church Service held at ECWA Church in Makurdi, said the governor decided to go into isolation following a medical report indicating that a certain permanent secretary close to the seat of power, whose name Abounu did not disclose and his family, had tested positive for the deadly virus. Sources at the Government House said the deputy governor hinted that the governor may allegedly had had close contact with the said permanent secretary.

According to Abounu, Governor Ortom would remain in isolation for these number of days until a test would be conducted proving him negative. “As I speak with you, the governor has been in isolation for about nine days and has shown no symptoms or signs of the virus. So, I am happy to inform you that by tomorrow, we should be able to certify him free and he will resume work,” he said.

The deputy governor lamented the rate the virus had killed several personalities in the state, saying that in the last five days, the state had lost four prominent persons, including the Chairman of Buruku Local Government Area, Mr. Daniel Ukehemba Deajir. “I want to reiterate that the virus is real and it is the biggest affront facing us.

The state has an infection rate of over 489 persons. “We are still doing relatively well compared to other states, the only tactic to fight the virus is by keeping to NCDC protocols. He appreciated the commitment of security agencies to the relative peace the state had recorded in recent times and urged them not to relent in ensuring the safety of the people.

