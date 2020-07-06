COVID-19: Ortom may shut down worship centres, markets again

Clear indications emerged over the weekend that Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, may lock down the state again following increasing cases of Coronavirus in the state.

The state last Friday recorded 32 fresh cases of the pandemic from 65 cases thus bringing the total number of confirmed cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the state to 97.

Ortom had also announced the partial reopening of schools for Primary Six, JSS3 and SS3 classes which resumption is still been expected. But addressing journalists at the government house in Makurdi, the governor expressed worry over the resurgence of cases of the pandemic which has affected his wife, son, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Tony Ijohor; the Chief of Staff (CoS), Mr. Terwase Orbunde and the state’s Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Veronica Onyeke, his cooks and other aides.

He announced his intention to meet with the State Action Committee on COVID- 19 chaired by his Deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, to review the current COVID-19 situation and take drastic measures to stem the spread of the disease. “The COVID-19 team in the state will meet this week and review the situation and take drastic measures to stem the spread of the disease. “If they recommend that we should close down markets, stop the resumption of schools, close down churches and mosques and revert back, we will do so”. Ortom, observed that people of the state are no longer observing the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) protocols, especially in churches, mosques and markets to preserve and protect their lives.

