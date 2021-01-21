News

COVID-19: Ortom moves out of Benue govt house

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

●He’s in good health, says CPS

As the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus pandemic in Benue State continue to grow, Governor Samuel Ortom has moved out of the seat of power for fear of being infected. The state, yesterday recorded 37 new cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 to 694. At least, seven persons, including a serving local government chairman Hon. Daniel Ukehemba Deajir and a Catholic Priest, Father Kuluke, have allegedly died of COVID- 19 complications within the last one week in the state.

The governor’s nonappearance at public functions since January this year suggested huge concerns by people of the state. He is said to be operating at his private residence located at the highbrow Judges Quarters along Makurdi-Gboko road. But the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, said the governor was “in a good state of health”. New Telegraph gathered that the governor’s decision to relocate to his personal house is borne out of fears of being infected with the Coronavirus.

His Deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, had during a recent interview with newsmen at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Interdenominational service held at ECWA Church Makurdi, disclosed that his boss was on a 10-day self isolation because a certain permanent secretary (whose name he did not disclose) and his entire family tested positive to Covid-19. Abounu said the governor was to come out of isolation the next day, but nothing had been heard about it till now. Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ortom, in a telephone conversation said his boss “was in a good state of health”.

Akase explained that the governor had to go into another isolation because most of his aides including his Principal Private Secretary, Mr. Justin Amase, whom he had contact with, tested positive to coronavirus. “The governor was advised to go into another isolation because most of his aides including the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and his Principal Private Secretary all tested positive to Corona Virus but the Governor tested negative. “However, once in a while he goes to his private residence to stay.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Excitement as Idowu, Akanbi celebrate firm’s first anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Starting a company in Nigeria and sustaining it for one resourceful year, most especially with the current state of the nation’s economy, calls for celebration.   That was the reason friends, staff, business associates and well-wishers recently gathered to celebrate the first anniversary of SR IPD Container and Logistics Company Limited, The logistics company, established […]
News

Nigeria yet to recover from civil war wounds – Kukah

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has said that the country was yet to recover from the wounds of the civil war, 51 years after. This was as Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, reiterated calls for an amendment to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). Both Kukah […]
News

Why we produced new Chi Exotic, Ice Tea cans

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Marketing Director, CHI Limited, Toyin Nnodi, has said the new Chi Exotic and Chivita Ice Tea was carefully produced to attract and nourish consumers tastes and choice. She said the new and attractive 330ml Can was the latest innovation from Chivita. Nnodi said: “We desired to launch Nigeria’s favourite fruit juice brand in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica