COVID-19: Ortom moves out of Benue govt house

●He’s in good health, says CPS

As the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus pandemic in Benue State continue to grow, Governor Samuel Ortom has moved out of the seat of power for fear of being infected. The state, yesterday recorded 37 new cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 to 694. At least, seven persons, including a serving local government chairman Hon. Daniel Ukehemba Deajir and a Catholic Priest, Father Kuluke, have allegedly died of COVID- 19 complications within the last one week in the state.

The governor’s nonappearance at public functions since January this year suggested huge concerns by people of the state. He is said to be operating at his private residence located at the highbrow Judges Quarters along Makurdi-Gboko road. But the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, said the governor was “in a good state of health”. New Telegraph gathered that the governor’s decision to relocate to his personal house is borne out of fears of being infected with the Coronavirus.

His Deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, had during a recent interview with newsmen at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Interdenominational service held at ECWA Church Makurdi, disclosed that his boss was on a 10-day self isolation because a certain permanent secretary (whose name he did not disclose) and his entire family tested positive to Covid-19. Abounu said the governor was to come out of isolation the next day, but nothing had been heard about it till now. Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ortom, in a telephone conversation said his boss “was in a good state of health”.

Akase explained that the governor had to go into another isolation because most of his aides including his Principal Private Secretary, Mr. Justin Amase, whom he had contact with, tested positive to coronavirus. “The governor was advised to go into another isolation because most of his aides including the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and his Principal Private Secretary all tested positive to Corona Virus but the Governor tested negative. “However, once in a while he goes to his private residence to stay.”

