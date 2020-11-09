COVID-19: Osinbajo advocates foreign collaboration for speedy economic recovery

… Cites FG, Germany, Siemens power initiative as model

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN on Monday identified international cooperation and collaboration among countries as crucial in addressing the situation and expediting economic recovery.

Speaking at the 8th German-Nigerian Business Forum, which was held virtually, the Vice President said that the disruptions caused by COVID-19 on economies and livelihoods could be tackled better and faster by building a stronger collaboration and cooperation

At the event, which also featured presentations by representatives of the German and Nigerian business communities, Vice President said as it turned out, the pandemic had forced the nation to ponder on the importance of collaboration and international cooperation in solving some of our most pressing problems.

The VP said: “2020 will probably go down as perhaps the most challenging year in recent global history. No one can be blamed for the circumstances that led to it. However, history will hold us responsible as individual nations and collectively if we do not see and seize the immense opportunities that the moment presents.

“Bilateral cooperation is a major plank of that effort. We must use the German Nigeria forum to snatch growth and prosperity for our countries from the jaws of the pandemic.”

Present at the virtual event were Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; Germany’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Birgitt Ory; the CEO of Afrika-Verein, Christoph Kannengiesser, among others.

The Vice President said there are several reasons why Nigeria and Germany’s economic relationship is an important and natural one, adding that with the population of nearly 200 million people and as the largest economy in Africa, Nigeria is a natural partner of Germany, which is also the largest economy in the European Union.