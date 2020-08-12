Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Osun bans celebration at Osun-Osogbo Festival

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Osun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Obawale Adebisi has announced that the yearly Osogbo Festival will not hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the statement released on Wednesday, the Osun State government issued a stern warning against social activities/events in the state, including gatherings at the Osun-Osogbo Festival.
According to the government, the decision was necessary considering the number of citizens who have tested positive to the global pandemic in the state. However, it approved the observance of traditional rites and routines associated with the festival, adding that only authorized persons will be allowed at the event.
The statement reads; “The Osun State Government is by this medium informing the general public that this year’s celebration of Osun-Osogbo Festival will be symbolic, as only the worshippers that will perform ritual activities will be allowed into the grove.
“These worshippers must, however, comply with the State Government’s COVID-19 Protocols. To this effect, the State Government has banned all social activities associated with the celebration of the 2020 Osun-Osogbo Festival and prays that subsequent festivals will be better celebrated at the exit of the current pandemic.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: My wife, son, others in stable condition – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday said that his wife, Eunice, son and his aides, who tested positive for COVID-19, were in stable condition. Ortom had earlier disclosed that aside top government functionaries such as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony Ijohor, the Chief of Staff, Mr. Terwase Orbunde, the Head […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu gets 21-day ultimatum to pay pensioners or face protest

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Retirees across the South-West states yesterday berated Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of refusing to pay gratuities and pension. The retirees under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), who gathered in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during their Council meeting, which was attended by zonal officers, state chairmen and state secretaries, issued a […]
Metro & Crime

Five robbery suspects nabbed in Ogun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni ABEOKUTA

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have arrested five suspected robbers allegedly terrorising Osiele in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.   The suspects were identified as Dayo Ajala aka Otege (39), Ismaila Badmus aka Obasanjo (35), Joseph Sunday aka JJ (24) and Chuckwuemeka Paul aka Ejima (27). Also arrested was Okikiola Adeshina […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: