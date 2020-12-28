COVID-19: Osun bans crossover night, directs security operatives to enforce compliance

Lateef Dada Osogbo Determined to reduce spread of COVID-19 upsurge, the Osun State government has banned annual crossover to the New Year.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji yesterday, said the directives became imperative so as to curb further spread of coronavirus in the state.

The government has also directed security operatives in the state to enforce the directives without exception. Oyebamiji said: “The ban on youth carnivals still subsists. Also, all social clubs, hotels, departmental stores, supermarkets, event centers and allied centres are to henceforth operate at half of their capacities and observe COVID-19 protocols.

“Wearing of face masks at public places is equally compulsory. “We want to appeal to all residents and citizens to cut down on social gatherings, including weddings, naming ceremonies and funeral ceremonies so as to reduce the spate of exposure and contact with possible carriers visiting the state during the yuletide period.

“Also all towns and cities are to put on hold the annual days through physical attendance and change such to the virtual version. “We assure all citizens and residents that Government is insisting on all these measures in their collective interest. Therefore, let’s all join hands with Government to keep Osun safe.”

