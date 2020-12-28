News

COVID-19: Osun bans crossover night, directs security operatives to enforce compliance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comments Off on COVID-19: Osun bans crossover night, directs security operatives to enforce compliance

Lateef Dada Osogbo Determined to reduce spread of COVID-19 upsurge, the Osun State government has banned annual crossover to the New Year.

 

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji yesterday, said the directives became imperative so as to curb further spread of coronavirus in the state.

 

The government has also directed security operatives in the state to enforce the directives without exception. Oyebamiji said: “The ban on youth carnivals still subsists. Also, all social clubs, hotels, departmental stores, supermarkets, event centers and allied centres are to henceforth operate at half of their capacities and observe COVID-19 protocols.

 

“Wearing of face masks at public places is equally compulsory. “We want to appeal to all residents and citizens to cut down on social gatherings, including weddings, naming ceremonies and funeral ceremonies so as to reduce the spate of exposure and contact with possible carriers visiting the state during the yuletide period.

 

“Also all towns and cities are to put on hold the annual days through physical attendance and change such to the virtual version. “We assure all citizens and residents that Government is insisting on all these measures in their collective interest. Therefore, let’s all join hands with Government to keep Osun safe.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

ICC, AI, others plot to prolong war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria — CNM

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The International Criminal Court, Amnesty International and their cohorts plan to prolong the war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) has said.  The coalition’s position trails the criminal court’s allegation of crimes against humanity and war crimes levelled on the Armed Forces of Nigeria.  According to the CNM, the ICC’s claims discrediting the noble […]
News

Edo 2020: PDP aspirant, Ikhine, steps down for Obaseki

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A head of Friday’s governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, a frontline aspirant of the party, Mr. Gideon Ikhine, has stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki.       Obaseki last week defected to the Peoples Democratic Party from the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his disqualification by the National […]
News

Concerns as FG hands over Apapa traffic management to LASTMA

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…withdraws Presidential Task Force from roads   Some residents and stakeholders in Apapa have expressed concerns over the possibility of return of anarchy in Apapa as the Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) is yet to take control of the axis three days after the Federal Government handed over the responsibility of managing trucks and other […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica