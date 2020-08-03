COVID-19: Osun imposes N100,000 fine on defaulting worship centres

…hotels, others to pay N250,000

Osun State government yesterday announced fines for defaulters of the COVID- 19 protocols. In a statement, the Deputy Governor, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, warned against violating rules on the disease by residents of the state.

Alabi, who doubles as the chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force, also said the government would enforce stronger punitive measures.

He said: “With effect from Monday, August 3, 2020, the government of Osun State will begin enforcement of stronger punitive measures which will include the deployment of Mobile Courts, imposition of fines on defaulters and more stringent enforcement exercises by the Joint Task Force.

“Hotels, clubs and bars that flout COVID-19 safety protocols shall be closed and fined N250,000 before they can be reopened.

Defaulting worship centres shall be closed and fined N100,000 before they can reopen. Private hospitals caught treating COVID-19 patients shall have their establishments shut and the owners’ practising licenses withdrawn. “Individuals, who flout the safety protocols of the state government, after being tried, shall be sentenced to community service.

Motorcycles that exceed approved loading capacity shall be seized and fined N2,000. Buses and mini-buses that violate the approved loading capacity shall be seized and fined N5,000.

“Having examined the rising figures of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state in recent times, the state government of Osun is worried that in spite of the various measures taken to ensure the safety of its citizens, some individuals and institutions have continued to aid the spread of the virus through their flagrant disregard for government’s guidelines

Like this: Like Loading...