Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Osun imposes N100,000 fine on defaulting worship centres

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo OSOGBO Comment(0)

…hotels, others to pay N250,000

 

Osun State government yesterday announced fines for defaulters of the COVID- 19 protocols. In a statement, the Deputy Governor, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, warned against violating rules on the disease by residents of the state.

 

Alabi, who doubles as the chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force, also said the government would enforce stronger punitive measures.

 

He said: “With effect from Monday, August 3, 2020, the government of Osun State will begin enforcement of stronger  punitive measures which will include the deployment of Mobile Courts, imposition of fines on defaulters and more stringent enforcement exercises by the Joint Task Force.

 

“Hotels, clubs and bars that flout COVID-19 safety protocols shall be closed and fined N250,000 before they can be reopened.

 

Defaulting worship centres shall be closed and fined N100,000 before they can reopen. Private hospitals caught treating COVID-19 patients shall have their establishments shut and the owners’ practising licenses withdrawn. “Individuals, who flout the safety protocols of the state government, after being tried, shall be sentenced to community service.

 

Motorcycles that exceed approved loading capacity shall be seized and fined N2,000. Buses and mini-buses that violate the approved loading capacity shall be seized and fined N5,000.

 

“Having examined the rising figures of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state in recent times, the state government of Osun is worried that in spite of the various measures taken to ensure the safety of its citizens, some individuals and institutions have continued to aid the spread of the virus through their flagrant disregard for government’s guidelines

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom to FG: Declare herdsmen in Benue terrorists

Posted on Author Reporter

*As army kills two herdsmen, recover assorted weapons, ammunition   Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare armed Fulani herdsmen killing innocent people in communities of the state as terrorists, even as the Nigerian Army neutralised two suspected herdsmen who invaded Chembe community in Logo […]
Metro & Crime

Five robbery suspects nabbed in Ogun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni ABEOKUTA

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have arrested five suspected robbers allegedly terrorising Osiele in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.   The suspects were identified as Dayo Ajala aka Otege (39), Ismaila Badmus aka Obasanjo (35), Joseph Sunday aka JJ (24) and Chuckwuemeka Paul aka Ejima (27). Also arrested was Okikiola Adeshina […]
Metro & Crime

Lawyer asks court to reverse Lagos ban on Okada, Keke

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

A Lagos-based lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, has asked Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos to reverse the ban imposed on the operations of commercial tricycles and motorcycles, commonly known as okada, in parts of Lagos by the state government.   The Lagos State Government, Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: