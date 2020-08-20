COVID-19: Osun reopens hotels, relaxation centres, others

Osun State government yesterday reopened hotels and other categories of relaxation centres across the state five months after lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy Governor and Chairman state technical committee on COVID-19, Mr. Benedict Alabi who made the announcement after a meeting with stakeholders in the industry at Abere, Osogbo said the decision to reopen those lines of businesses was taken atthe state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. According to him, the essence of the meeting with stakeholders in the industry was to formally and adequately communicate to them necessary protocols required to prevent further spread of the dreaded disease after reopening. Alabi also announced that there would be free online registration for all the operators in the industry as from 28th August, 2020 while the enforcement would begin from the first day of September.

He said: “The decision to close down your businesses as at that time was very regrettable, but in the best interest of everyone, we took the decision then in order to protect the lives of our people against coronavirus which is still ravaging the entire world. “We really appreciate you for your cooperation and support in the last five months; we want to assure you that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration will never relent in its effort to prioritize healthy living and the wellbeing of the people of Osun. “This meeting was to communicate to you the protocols that you must always observe for reopening of your businesses for the safety of everyone against this disease.

“Let us follow these protocols and anyone who violates these rules would be sanctioned accordingly.” Meanwhile, GovernorAdegboyega Oyetola yesterday commended BUA Foundation for donating three ambulance buses with 50,000 facemasks and the Nigeria Stock Exchange Commission’s (SEC) 150 thermometers respectively to support Osun state government in the fight against the pandemic.

