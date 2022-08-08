COVID-19 Outbreak: Nigerian Embassy in Mexico shut

Nigerian Ambassador to Mexico, Mr. Adejare Bello, Monday ordered the closure of the Nigerian mission in the Mexican capital due to a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 within the mission.

The closure, according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media to Ambassador Bello, Mr. Abimbola Tooki, will last seven days beginning from yesterday, in the first instance.

It was learnt that six of the mission staff have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Bello further confirmed that the affected staffers are currently being given maximum care while assuring Nigerians that the affected staffers are in good hands of the appropriate medical personnel who have assured that the situation is under control.

The statement added: “The closure of the missions to forestall further spread of the virus.

“A total of 6.82 million cases with 328,000 deaths have so far been recorded in Mexico since the outbreak of the virus.”

Bello disclosed that appropriate quarters like the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja and that of Mexico have been duly notified of this development.

“The temporary closure, according to the ambassador, will allow the Embassy to be fumigated and all other precautions put in place while the closure lasts.”

Bello also disclosed that all home based officers and the local staff of the mission have been directed to work from home pending further directives.

He said: “Mexico has administered at least 209 million doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 82.2% of the country’s population. The temporary closure will allow the Embassy to be fumigated among other precautionary measures.

“On April 10, 2021, Mexico reported a large number of confirmed new deaths after consolidating data from last year to include deaths that were not confirmed at the time. Two-thirds of the 2,192 deaths reported on date had occurred in 2020 and at the time were not marked down as COVID-19 fatalities.”

