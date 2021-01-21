News

COVID-19: Oyetola orders compulsory test for cabinet members as 2 positive

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has ordered Commissioners and Special Advisers in the state to go for COVID- 19 test with a view to ascertaining their status. The order came after two commissioners, who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 had gone into isolation. Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, in a statement made available to newsmen, said the order also affected drivers in the governor’s convoy, domestic staff and aides attached to senior government officials.

The statement, however, advised residents to undergo the test as early detection was the key to avoiding tragic outcome that had accompanied second wave of COVID-19. The statement reads: “Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has shown example by ascertaining his own COVID-19 status, ordering all his cabinet members to take the test as well.

“The results have returned and only two people returned positive. They have since gone into isolation and commenced treatment. We can confirm that they are stable and a repeat test will be conducted in a few days to check their progress. “That is why the governor is encouraging citizens to also take the test to be sure of their status. Early detection is very important during this second wave. The virus is more deadly now than it was during the first wave. “Citizens are hereby advised to take personal responsibility for their safety and the safety of others, and this now includes taking the Covid- 19 test so as to commence immediate treatment if the result return positive.”

