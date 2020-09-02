COVID-19: Oyo challenges FG over special funds’ disbursement

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Oyo State, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, has accused the Federal Government of deliberately neglecting the state in its allocation of special funds and other resources to combat COVID –19. Olatubosun said this yesterday while receiving an award of excellence on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde from the Abuja branch of the Music Advertisement Association of Nigeria at his office in Ibadan. He said: “It is very disturbing when you realise that the Federal Government has disbursed a lot of money and resources to Lagos, Ogun, Abuja and some other states, while Oyo State is being neglected. Party solidarity should not have come into an important issue like intervention to states during a pandemic like this; it is wrong. “The testing kits given to the state were too small that it had no significance in the fight, against COVID –19. Thank God for the resourcefulness of the state governor. Only community testing gulped over 20, 000 testing kits, but there is every reason to thank God for our governor and donor agencies, individuals and corporate organisations that have come to the aid of Oyo State

