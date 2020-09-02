COVID-19: Oyo challenges FG over special funds’ disbursement

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Oyo State, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, has accused the Federal Government of deliberately neglecting the state in its allocation of special funds and other resources to combat COVID –19. Olatubosun said this yesterday while receiving an award of excellence on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde from the Abuja branch of the Music Advertisement Association of Nigeria at his office in Ibadan. He said: “It is very disturbing when you realise that the Federal Government has disbursed a lot of money and resources to Lagos, Ogun, Abuja and some other states, while Oyo State is being neglected. Party solidarity should not have come into an important issue like intervention to states during a pandemic like this; it is wrong. “The testing kits given to the state were too small that it had no significance in the fight, against COVID –19. Thank God for the resourcefulness of the state governor. Only community testing gulped over 20, 000 testing kits, but there is every reason to thank God for our governor and donor agencies, individuals and corporate organisations that have come to the aid of Oyo State
Related Articles
Methodist Prelate Uche kick starts succession process
…says not anybody can head Church •Mission plans own radio, TV stations With a little less than two years to the end of his tenure as the Prelate Methodist Church, Nigeria, His Eminence (Dr.) Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, has directed the church to begin a process for the election of the person who […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ismyto luxury fashion couture
Are you looking for a side hustle with no capital,have you been selling before and your supplier has been cheating you, Ismyto luxury group is here to build your courage and strength to start a business. A group where you will get amazing wholesale deal on lovely designs of jewelry and accessories at a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Join hands with Service Chiefs to fight insurgency, group tells NSA
The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) has been urged to work with other Service Chiefs in the country to move the nation’s war against insurgency forward. In an open letter to the NSA by the Northern Patriots, the group decried the lack of strategic thinking and actions by the NSA’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)