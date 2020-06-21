Covid 19: Oyo churches comply with Makinde’s directives

Many churches in Oyo state went agog Sunday after about three months of shut- down as they held their services with many of them complying with the 25 capacity attendance directed by Governor Seyi Makinde, as well as, observing hygiene protocols to curtail the community transmission of coronavirus.

Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, headed by the governor had on June 15 lifted the ban placed on religious gatherings across the state with some conditions attached to the reopening of churches and mosques.

The conditions are that mosques and churches must not operate at more than 25% capacity; all worshippers are to compulsorily wear face masks and have their hands washed under running water, and get the churches decontaminated after the service, among others.

When New Telegraph went round some churches along Iwo Road, Best Way, Bashorun, Monatan, Akobo, Orita Aperin, Amuloko, among others, in Ibadan, the state capital, it was observed that they complied with the state government’s directives in terms of sitting arrangement, use of face masks, temperature test, physical distancing, and hand washing with use of sanitizers.

Churches that have capacity to accommodate over 500 worshippers allowed 30 worshippers in each of the sessions held.

In smaller churches where they had about 150 worshippers, 20 worshippers were allowed in at each of the sessions while some were placed on time table to attend next Sunday.

In one of the churches, Abundant Life Baptist Church, one of the church officials was stationed at the entrance to check congregants’ temperature with infrared thermometers procured by the church, while washing hand tools and sanitizers were also provided.

The Pastor, Dr. Moses Adelodun Ayangbile, was himself tested before he entered and mounted the pulpit of the already decontaminated church auditorium.

In compliance with the government’s directive, Pastor Ayangbile made it mandatory that on every pew that usually accommodates seven persons, only three persons sat. The arrangement even compelled the church to hold two sessions between 8 and 11 a.m.

In some other churches also monitored, some worshippers who had no face masks on them were given before they could be allowed into the church.

An instance was the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus Castle, Mobil, Off Ring Road, Ibadan, where similar compliance was observed, lest the church run foul of the law.

