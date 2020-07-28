News

COVID-19: Oyo grants tax reliefs to businesses

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

Determined to further cushioning negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic, the Oyo State Government has announced tax relief packages to private and corporate businesses in the state. Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo, made the disclosure yesterday during a press conference on ‘implementation of tax compliance relief programmes for individual taxpayers and businesses in Oyo State.

 

Akinola said the state under Governor Seyi Makinde had explored several ways to cushion the effects of the global downturn occasioned by the disease on the residents, further necessitating “constitution of COVID- 19 Task Force, boosting of security and other critical sectors of the society; upgrade of health facilities and provision of palliatives for the poorest of the poor in the state.”

 

The tax relief packages by the state were an extension of the deadline for filing of annual returns for individual taxpayers and self-employed persons from April 1 to August 31 and extension of the deadline for filing of annual returns of employees by the employers of labour from March 1 to August 31.

 

Also included in the package were waivers of penalties and interest for employers in the primary sector of the economy (agriculture, fishing, transportation and mining) who filed tax returns on or before August, 31 and 50 per cent reduction in penalties and interests for employers in the secondary sector of the economy, such as food processing, beverages, sachet and bottled water producers who file tax returns on or before August 31.

