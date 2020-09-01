Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Oyo tackles FG over special funds’ disbursement

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

 

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Oyo State, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, has accused the Federal Government of deliberately neglecting the state in its allocation of special funds and other resources to combat COVID-19.
Olatubosun said this Tuesday while receiving an award of excellence on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde from the Abuja branch of the Music Advertisement Association of Nigeria at his office in Ibadan.
He stated: “It is very disturbing when you realise that the Federal Government has disbursed a lot of money and resources to Lagos, Ogun, Abuja and some other states, while Oyo State is being neglected. Party solidarity should not have come into an important issue like intervention to states during a pandemic like this; it is wrong.
“The testing kits given to the state were too small that it had no significance in the fight against COVID-19. Thank God for the resourcefulness of the state governor. Only community testing gulped over 20, 000 testing kits, but there is every reason to thank God for our governor and donor agencies, individuals and corporate organisations that have come to the aid of Oyo State.
“The post-COVID-19 health sector era will be blissful as the resources put into equipping all the state- owned health facilities will now make the sector responsive; the sector will never be same again,” Olatubosun said.
Earlier, the Chairman, Abuja branch of MAAN , Mr Tawab Fatola , said the body acknowledged the efforts of the state government in battling coronavirus.

