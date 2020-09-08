COVID-19: Oyo, World Bank, distribute palliatives to less-privileged

Oyo State government, the World Bank and Heritage Bank Plc at the weekend distributed palliatives to over 200 less-privileged individuals in the state to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

The programme, under the Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYSCDA), took place at two local government areas in the state. The OYSCDA acting General Manager, Abisola Adabanija (an engineer), said other local government areas would also benefit from subsequent interventions.

Adabanija, during the sensitisation campaign and distribution of the palliatives at Ijanadogo community in Oriire North Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Olokoto and Sooro community in Irepo Local Government Area, Kishi, disclosed that the new component in the efforts of the agency was a World Bank initiative targeted at the vulnerable and the less-privileged, aimed at strengthening them on coping mechanisms on after-effect of Covid-19 pandemic and other socio-economic occurrences.

He added that apart from the social infrastructure funded by the World Bank through the agency in the rural communities, as the CSDP project would be winding up in September, 2020, the new component would look into some of the psychological problems, facing individuals and families

Like this: Like Loading...