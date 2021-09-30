COVID-19 Palliative: Kwara releases N76m to first batch benefiting communities

The Kwara State government has kick started the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Programme, with Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq presenting cheques to the first batch of benefiting communities in Asa, Moro, Edu and Offa local government areas.

The governor, who was represented by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, noted that the intervention was a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to alleviating the impact of the pandemic on communities and vulnerable groups. “The State Government is determined to ensure a positive impact of this developmental initiative. It is for this reason that the State Government has released the sum of N76 million to Kwara State Community and Social Development Agency-NG CARES (KWCSDA- NG CARES) for the retroactive financing of prior results of result areas 1.4 (basic service infrastructure) of which we are presenting the cheques to first batch beneficiaries today”, he said. AbdulRazaq urged members of the Community Project Management Committees (CPMCs) to demonstrate the required forthrightness in managing the funds released to the benefiting communities. He expressed appreciation to the development partners, including the Federal Government and the World Bank, for the support and sustenance of the programme, assuring them that an enabling environment and funding would be provided towards achieving the programme’s objectives in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...