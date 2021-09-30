News

COVID-19 Palliative: Kwara releases N76m to first batch benefiting communities

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Kwara State government has kick started the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Programme, with Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq presenting cheques to the first batch of benefiting communities in Asa, Moro, Edu and Offa local government areas.

The governor, who was represented by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, noted that the intervention was a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to alleviating the impact of the pandemic on communities and vulnerable groups. “The State Government is determined to ensure a positive impact of this developmental initiative. It is for this reason that the State Government has released the sum of N76 million to Kwara State Community and Social Development Agency-NG CARES (KWCSDA- NG CARES) for the retroactive financing of prior results of result areas 1.4 (basic service infrastructure) of which we are presenting the cheques to first batch beneficiaries today”, he said. AbdulRazaq urged members of the Community Project Management Committees (CPMCs) to demonstrate the required forthrightness in managing the funds released to the benefiting communities. He expressed appreciation to the development partners, including the Federal Government and the World Bank, for the support and sustenance of the programme, assuring them that an enabling environment and funding would be provided towards achieving the programme’s objectives in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Embrace gas as alternative to fuel, President tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Sylva: Gas expansion’ll create 2m jobs per annum   Kyari: Govt spent N3trn on petrol subsidy in 3 years   President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to embrace the use of gas as an alternative to Premium Motor  Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, which he described as a cleaner, more available, accessible and affordable […]
News

Tinubu’s supporters to inaugurate SWAGA’23 in Lagos Oct 7

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Advocates of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for President in the 2023 General Election have fixed October 7 to inaugurate the Lagos chapter of their project. This is contained in a statement signed by Kafilat Ogbara, secretary of the group, and made available to journalists yesterday in Lagos. It stated that the week-long event would be launched […]
News Top Stories

UTME: Admission exercise to begin August 21

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all institutions to begin the conduct of the 1st and 2nd choice admission exercise from August 21, 2020, to a date yet to be announced.   This was contained in a 2020 admission guideline made available to newsmen on yesterday in Abuja, by the Head of Information, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica