COVID-19 palliatives: MCSN, hotel owners lament neglect by govt

As COVID-19 pandemic continue to ravage the nation’s economy, stakeholders in the hospitality and entertainment business have asked government at all levels to save the industry from total collapse.

The call was made by President of the Hotel Owners and Managers Association of Lagos (HOMAL), Chief S. O. Alabi and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN), Mayo Ayilaran, at a joint press conference in Lagos.

The duo while noting that year 2020 was a bad year for all stakeholders in the hospitality business said it is regrettable the despite the fact that the pandemic has dealt a death blow on the industry, no financial assistance has been received from both the Federal and Lagos State Governments.

Speaking on the issue, HOMAL president said: “The Hotel Owners and Managers Association of Lagos was registered in 2017 mainly to protect the collective business interest of members. Year 2020 was a bad year for all stakeholders in the Hospitality business.

“The pandemic situation held the economy down but dealt a death blow on hospitality business. This year as well has started on a shaky gloomy note. The only difference being that total lockdown has not been imposed yet and we fervently prayed against such.

“To add insult upon injuries, none of our members have benefitted from the widely announced palliatives by both the Federal Government and Lagos State. On the part of the Federal Government, its relieve is only limited to business concern that have less than 50 staff while that of Lagos State Government is limited to maximum of N10 million per organization. “Going by the size of our members workforce, none of them has less than 50 staff while the N10 million maximum limit accessible loans of Lagos State Government cannot provide the needed succor to our members. In all, we are left in the loop”.

The HOMAL president also used the occasion to call for a review of what he described as the ‘lopsided irregular rating system’ of Lagos State Land Use Charge on the hospitality business. He said doing so will also go a long way in providing financial succor for HOMAL members who had lost billions of naira to the rampaging pandemic situation.

On his part, MCSN CEO, Mayo Ayilaran, also noted with regret that the hospitality and entertainment industry has been the most hit by COVID-19 pandemic since its emergence in Nigeria without any sort of financial assistance from government. He said: “Since the last twelve months or thereabout when the pandemic spread to Nigeria, it is the hospitality and entertainment industry that suffered tremendously much more than any other sector of the economy worldwide including Nigeria.

“We sympathize with HOMAL at such a time as this when all its members’ businesses were shut down for 5 months during the lockdown and even when government eased the restrictions on movement, the hospitality sector was asked to still stay closed.

“The collateral effect of this shutdown was that music practitioners (performing musicians, DJs, professional dancers, dramatists, etc) were not able to ply their trades at the shutdown venues.

This implies that our members, who are composers, authors, publishers, performers and producers of music are equally affected by the pandemic”. Ayilaran used the occasion to announce the readiness of MCSN to give certain concessions and discounts to its paying members for the year 2020 and 2021.

“It is our hope that this gesture will further strengthen our cordial working relationship as we continue to add our quota to the nation’s economy, as providers of essential services”, he said. Singer Zaki Hazim represented the President of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor, at the event.

Like this: Like Loading...