COVID-19 palliatives: We’re set to probe sources of looted items – ICPC

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has concluded plans to probe the sources of palliative items looted from warehouses across some major cities in the country.
For days, looters had invaded warehouses, and private facilities in Jos, Ibadan, Calabar, Ilorin, Kaduna, Osogbo, Lokoja and other capital cities, carting away food and other items.
Many of the warehouses had COVID-19 items that were donated to states, for onward distribution to the poor, to cushion the effects of the pandemic.
In the wake of the widespread looting, concerns had been raised about the propriety of keeping palliative items in warehouses, in the face of biting hunger, and excruciating poverty in the land.
Worried by the development, the ICPC has said it would launch an investigation into the matter, with a view to identifying the sources of the looted Items’, and possible sanction, where culpability is established.
Spokesperson for the commission,  Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, who made the disclosure in a statement Tuesday, said the decision was a fallout of calls on the anti-graft agency to undertake a probe into the ugly development.
“In the aftermath of the looting spree that ensued as a result of the protests across the country, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is set to commence the investigation of the sources of looted items,” Ogugua said.
She further disclosed that the Commission will also scale up the monitoring of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) charged with the acquisition and distribution of COVID-19 palliative relief materials and make public its findings in due course.

