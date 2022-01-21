COVID-19 pandemic provided us amazing wealth of stories – Odugbemi

Veteran filmmaker, documamentary film exponent, Femi Odugbemi, shares his thoughts on the motion picture industry, the COVID-19 Pandemic, and why Africans must tell their own stories, among other issues, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME

Last year must have been quite challenging, especially for the entertainment industry. What was your experience?

2021 was really the year of recovery. The whole world was coming from the lock down due to the COVID-29 pandemic. COVID-19 created what could be called the new normal. It affected every industry; it certainly affected businesses, how people produce goods and services and how they connect with those who consume those goods and services.

So, like every industry, it affected the entertainment industry, perhaps, a little more so, because of the lock down. Very few projects could be made. Obviously, people began to figure out a different way to create entertainment, people did more skits, and new stars emerged from the skits; people did one-man drama shoots.

More people went online to consume entertainment because they could not go to the cinema, they could not go anywhere else. he pandemic became a story of two sides; it was restrictive of production, but it expanded the landscape of distribution, created a viewing habit among audiences and viewers online much more than ever before.

So when we came to 2021, clearly we came to a new normal, especially the film industry; new normal because we have to figure out a way to create drama in the context of the protocols of COVID-19. It is obviously far more difficult to create a drama series or to shoot a film where you constantly have to observe social distancing, peole have to use mask, you have to constantly wash hands. The time that it takes to make a film becomes longer, becomes, certainly, more tedious, simply because we have to observe the public health protocols. But beyond that, it costs more because now we have to get insurance for people working on set, and because of those protocols, the timing for everything is longer. People cannot just come in and out to shoot anymore; you have to house them. So, there is so much of an impact.

What about the good side?

The good side is that the Pandemic provided us a wealth of stories, an amazing wealth of new storytelling, and new sources of stories.

How?

The experience of people during the pandemic is actually a treasure trove for the film industry. A lot of people have been through a lot in the period of the pandemic. I was filming during the pandemic because I was doing a documentary titled ‘Unmask’, which is about Nigeria’s response to the pandemic. Other people were writing a lot of stories. People realised that there were a lot of people who lost close ones to the pandemic; a lot of people whose businesses were badly impacted during the pandemic, a lot of people who were trapped by the lock down, whose family were abroad and they were here, or they were here and their family were trapped abroad. A lot of people that had dramatic incidences around sickness and illness of loved ones, hospitals were overrun. People were getting to know this disease, so there was a lot of trauma. So, there is so much treasure trove of stories that people lived through, that will end up in our films and in our stories. The greater part is that it is also in 2021 that many more distribution platforms, streaming platforms decided that they wanted to come into Nigeria. Amazon Prime Video is coming to Nigeria; Netflix is making an even bigger incursion into Nigeria. Why? Because during the pandemic a lot of people were able to see what the numbers look like when Nigerians are online en masse. So, in a way, 2021 became the year were our industry has to confront what you would call an evolutionary moment, an evolutionary moment that has to respond to public pandemic but at the same time confront opportunities.

How would this define or shape the sector this year 2022?

I think, going forward, there is a lot of things that the COVID-19 response has introduced into how we do business. Insurance is one big thing that I think we will have to take more seriously. A lot of productions are now looking at how to get insurance cover, not just for the cost or the budget of the movie but the personnel of the movie also. Insuring our stars, our actors – men and women – is something that we see that it makes sense. That opens up opportunity as well for the insurance sector to begin top look at our industry with more bespoke policies. It is very difficult to get a Nigerian insurance company to create insurance policies that are tailored to the film sector in Nigeria. It’s something that we’ve been having conversations about for over 15 years. Now it has become clear that there is no way in a pandemic environment that insurance doesn’t become vital, if we are going to do any work. That is something going forward. Now we know that there is a lot of work that we can do virtually. There is now a lot of software for planning, a lot of software that work for what we do, that has been created because of the one year of lockdown. So, there is a reinvention of the processes of our business; there is a reinvention of the storytelling systems. There is going to also be reinvention of the tools of filmmaking. I am very excited to see what happens in the next five or seven years.

Do you think our filmmakers and other practitioners are doing enough in terms of propagation and promotion of our cultural heritage?

I think we are making progress; we can do more. One of the things that are very clear to us is that the film industry has a lot of people who, basically, came in to express their talents nut have not yet come to a place where they embrace their power as a cultural practitioner. Every storytelling form, especially filmmaking, is cultural practice. What you see is beyond the story that a writer has written in words. Film is a three-dimensional platform of cultural exhibition. The context of the film, the world of the film, the costumes, the language, the way the buildings are, the kind of food, everything is an exhibition of a culture. Where we need to clearly be more expressive is to ensure that our film is not trapped in the urban sector. Nigeria is much bigger than Lagos; Nigeria is much bigger than Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and other major cities. Currently, our cinema seems trapped in urbanity, still trapped in the spaces of our young people. Nigeria is a very complex and diverse country, so it is important that our cinema begins to also express its storytelling through the prisms of the many cultures, many spaces in our country. It is also that we connect our film industry to our travel and tourism industry, that it is also connected to our history, and how we give our children a sense of ownership of not just their individual tribe but the country as a whole. It is through the film industry that we can help our country to be more united. And to transmit that to our emerging generation, cinema is the most powerful form. And our capacity to also sustain our cultural practices, the value systems, our ability to express a worldview that is embedded in our own history, our own spirituality, our own family structures. It is in films that we are able to pass that along. Unfortunately, there is a colonial infusion into our cinema that is not particularly favourable to us. It creates a sense in which even our languages are not being promoted as such. If you look at our Yoruba films now, 50% of it is in English. In a lot of indigenous films you see people entirely wearing English clothes because the film is situated in an urban area; the music for an Igbo film is entirely hip hop, and you are asking yourself, where is this story situated? But it is also about the institution that we need to respect. I think it is very important. One of the things that I found interesting, for instance, is that there is a lot that our children are learning through Instagram that is pushing the frontiers of ignorance that we need to combat through our entertainment industry. I am always talking about misinformation and disinformation on social media and how that may be where the next war begins. Social media is dangerous, and a lot of parents and a lot of our leaders are beginning to understand that if you cannot shut down social media, because social media is important, freedom of speech is important, you have to have a cultural policy that takes the film industry, the art industry, the theatre, the books, and all of that, to be more intentional about securing your cultural identity through those forms.

What is the focus of this year’s edition of iREP International Documentary Film Festival?

We are also doing iREP International documentary Festival this year, to be able to give access to many more films that people are making about the global pandemic, about this time in history and about the experiences that people are having. We’ve titled this year’s edition of iREP ‘Unfiltered’: African Stories; Stories from Africa.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...