COVID-19: Paschal Dozie-led elders guild donates 30,000 face masks to 645 Imo communities

Elder statesmen in Imo State led by Dr. Paschal Dozie and operating under the aegis of the Guild of Imo Elders have donated 30,000 face masks to the 645 autonomous communities in the state in support of the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Chairman of the group, Dr. Paschal Dozie, expressed satisfaction with government response to the rampaging pandemic.

Dozie, who spoke through a member of the guild, Prof. Francis Dike (SAN), while donating the items to the leadership of the Association of Imo State Town Unions, said the elders were empathising with the people of the state and what they have undergone within the period of the pandemic.

