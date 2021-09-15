News

COVID-19: Paucity of funds hits Oyo isolation centres

Posted on

Patients and health workers in three isolation centres in Oyo State are facing uncertainties due to a paucity of funds, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. NAN learnt that the problems became pronounced following the influx of COVID-19-related patients into the state from centres in other states that were barely functioning due to a lack of funds.

An official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed patients from Kwara, Lagos and other neighbouring states were being brought to the isolation centres in Oyo for care Also, some health workers, who did not want his name in print, claimed they had not been paid for about six weeks, in spite of the long hours they rendered on a daily basis with risk of infection.

The workers further alleged that they were being kicked out of the hotel meant formedical personnel on duty because of unpaid bills. NAN reports that the information came to light when they informed patients at the three isolation centres in Ibadan that they should call their people from home to start bringing food for them from this week.

Our Reporters

