News

COVID-19: People below 18 to produce evidence instead of vaccination cards – JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reviewed its COVID-19 guidelines for access into its facilities and exempted those below the age of 18 from producing COVID-19 vaccination cards. They have been directed to produce proof of their age.

A terse statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday by the spokesperson of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Tuesday in Abuja, noted the directive had become necessary to put in check, the extremism of some persons including falsification of their age just to receive the vaccination and gain access to its facilities nationwide.

The statement reads: “All candidates, clients and other members of the public below the age of 18years are not required to produce any vaccination card before being allowed access to our facilities.

“These categories of persons are not covered by the NCDC Vaccination Policy.

“You will recall that the Board had announced a policy of no vaccination card, no entry into any of its facilities nationwide but discovered that many underage candidates were making frantic efforts to get vaccinated with some even falsifying their age to be vaccinated just to access services at the Board’s facilities.

“Meanwhile, in view of likely abuse by individuals, the Board would also require evidence of being underage to allow any underage individual access to its facilities.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Study: Mushroom consumption may lower depression risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new research led by Penn State College of Medicine in the United States has revealed that mushrooms may benefit its consumer’s mental health. Penn State researchers used data on diet and mental health collected from more than 24,000 US adults between 2005 and 2016 and found that people who ate mushrooms had lower odds […]
News

Ojora Royal Family breaks silence on Adedapo’s death

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Ojora Royal Family of Lagos has confirmed the death of their son Omo-Oba Adedapo Adelanke Abdulfatah Ojora. In a statement released by Toyin Saraki on Saturday, the family noted that Adedapo died on Friday, December 11, at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence.   Street Journal that broke the news said it was a case of […]
News

Obasanjo: Failure of African leaders to take hard choices responsible for overpopulation

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran,

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Tuesday attributed the alarming population growth in Africa to the failure of African leaders to take hard choices on population management which according to him “is encumbering progress in the continent.” Obasanjo stated this in his address at the Public Presentation of the 2020 Report of the Africa Progress Group (APG). […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica