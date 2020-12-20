News

COVID-19: People flee London as tougher restrictions kick in

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Trains were packed and roads were jammed yesterday evening as Londoners tried to flee the city ahead of tougher coronavirus restrictions.
Fears over a new strain of coronavirus prompted the prime minister to announce on Saturday that all of those areas previously in Tier 3 in the South East – including London – would move to the new Tier 4 Sunday.
This would mean the closure of non-essential shops, gyms and hairdressers, with people ordered to stay home apart from limited exceptions, reports Sky News.
It would also mean no mixing of households over Christmas, which saw many people make the last-minute dash to slightly lighter rules in other parts of England.
The rules were announced by the prime minister on Saturday at a 4pm news conference ahead of them coming into force at midnight.
By 7pm, there were no seats available online on trains from several London stations including Paddington, Kings Cross and Euston.
Harriet Clugston was among those on a train from St Pancras to Leeds, a service she described as “crammed”.
She wrote on Twitter: “Announcement on tannoy says social distancing ‘will not be possible’ due to volume and to get off if you are not comfortable with that.
“People have tried to secure social distance by placing (suitcases) on seats but being asked to remove them by other passengers as the train is so full.”
She added: “Every person on this train including myself has made what is probably a very silly and irresponsible decision to travel albeit within the law. But that’s what people were always going to do to be together at Christmas.
“My mother lives alone and there’s no way I could not be with her at Christmas.”
A woman, who did not wish to be named, said she and her partner had made a “split decision” to take their young son to her parents’ home on the coast.
“We just made the decision to leave based on the fact that my parents said come, and we couldn’t bear the thought of no fresh air and a toddler going rogue round a small flat for the foreseeable,” she said.
“We also really just felt we wanted to get the baby somewhere a bit safer with a garden, though we know a lot of people won’t have that luxury.
She added: “The grandparents are just desperately happy they’ll see their grandson.
“We obviously worry about taking something down to them, but they seem happy to take the risk.”
Izzy, 22, from Bristol, said that she wanted “the security of being home for Christmas” and that her parents had come to collect her before the restrictions came into effect.
“I have a slight nervousness that they might block the roads or something, stopping me going home,” she said.
“I’m moving out of my flat so I need my dad to come and get me and he feels more comfortable doing it before Tier 4 kicks in.”

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Soy raises hope of bone cancer treatment

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have taken advantage of the health benefits of soya to improve post-operative treatment of bone cancer. They unveiled the results of this new study in the journal, ‘Acta Biomaterialia’. According to graduate student, Naboneeta Sarkar and Professor Susmita Bose at the Washington State University, (WSU)’s School of Mechanical and […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Elite influence appointment of judges in Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the appointment of judges in Nigeria is influenced by the elite. According to his spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement made available to newsmen, Osinbajo made this disclosure at the Justice Research Institute (JRI) virtual roundtable themed “Selection and Appointment of Judges: Lessons for Nigeria” under the Law and Policy series […]
News Top Stories

Ondo: Engage in issue based campaign, PDP tells Akeredolu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants the Ondo State candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu for the October 10 governorship election to engage in issuebased campaign. A statement by the PDP National Campaign accused the governor of piling pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to rig the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: