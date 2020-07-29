COVID-19: Physicians debunk Dr. Stella Immanuel’s hydroxychloroquine cure claim

…says no scientific evidence to prove it

The Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), a body of medical doctors who own and operate private hospitals in Nigeria, has debunked claims by a General Medical Practitioner in the United States (US), Dr. Stella Immanuel, to the effect that she has treated over 350 patients of COVID-19 with a combination of Hydrochloroquine (HCQ), Zinc and Zithromax.

In a statement from the GMD and signed by its President, Prof. Olufemi Babalola, the group said: “There is no scientific evidence to prove the claim,” adding that Immanuel’s claims to cure COVID-19 with those combination of drugs were personal and unsubstantiated.”

It will be recalled that Dr. Immanuel made the claim while delivering a speech on COVID-19 in the U.S and the video in which she had presented the claims, trended on the social media throughout Monday. As at Wednesday, the video was still being shared on the social media.

She spoke at a news conference held by a group of American doctors under the umbrella of ‘America’s Frontline Doctors’ in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington DC, where she claimed that the antimalarial drug — hydroxychloroquine, zinc and antibacterial drug — Zithromax, were effective cures for the coronavirus disease.

The doctors held a two-day “White Coat Summit” at the Capitol Hill to address what they call “massive disinformation campaign” surrounding the coronavirus.

Immanuel, who was joined by other frontline doctors, said she had treated no fewer than 350 patients with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax.

However, the president of the GMD in the statement titled ‘What Do You Think, Doctor?,’ stated that research on the efficacy of the combination of Hydrochloroquine, Zinc and Zithromax to treat COVID-19 had yet to be concluded.

He noted: “We have watched with dismay the viral video of Dr. Stella Immanuel, a doctor in the United States of America.

“The video has been shared all over the country and led to many people justifiably asking the question, ‘What do you think, doctor?.

“The video was part of a news conference held in America. The event was hosted by the Tea Party Patriots.

Babalola stated that the group was founded by Dr. Simone Gold, a board-certified physician and attorney, made up of medical doctors who came together to address what the group termed “massive disinformation campaign” about the coronavirus.

“Dr. Immanuel strongly attests to treating over 350 patients in her clinic in Houston, Texas, with the combination of Hydrochloroquine, Zinc and Zithromax. However, people must understand that this is not scientific evidence and just her own personal, unsubstantiated claims.”

The president of the GMD however noted that the important point of course, is to note that medical research has subjected HCQ to intense research. While some studies suggest that it is effective, others have come to the opposite conclusion.

He added that “it is true that Senegal, where HCQ is routinely used, has one of the lowest COVID-19 case fatality rates in the world at 0.64 per cent compared to 3.4 per cent in the U.S.

“As we speak, a study is underway at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on its efficacy and safety. Subsequently, a meta-analysis of all these studies should be undertaken to pool all the results and come up with analysis, which will guide clinicians.

“So, until then, all anecdotal claims such as the one from Dr. Stella Immanuel must be taken with a pinch of salt.”

Babalola stated that HCQ may be a cause of serious complications and even death in some people, stressing that other anecdotal claims such as the herbal mixture from Madagascar had subsequently been proven ineffective.

According to Babalola, the GMD is a body of owners of private hospitals in Nigeria and collectively responsible for the management of about 70 per cent of the healthcare needs of Nigerians.

“So, a lot of the burden in explaining the problem as related to the video naturally falls on us. Therefore, we feel it is pertinent to explain or clarify the issues for Nigerians.

“We must reiterate that coronavirus is real and COVID-19 is an indiscriminate killer.

“We know from personal experience since it has killed many doctors and nurses all over the country, including our very own Prof. Lovett Lawson. The disease is definitely not a joke.”

He, therefore, condemned the politicisation of the pandemic, noting that the whole world was actively looking for effective treatment and vaccine for the disease.

He said, “This disease is definitely not a joke and we strongly condemn the politicisation of the disease and the treatments currently being used to fight the pandemic.

“As at today, the whole world is still actively looking for an effective treatment and of course, a vaccine.”

“Until then, everyone has a responsibility to remain safe and protect one another through the ways proven to help.

“These are — social distancing, wearing of face mask and frequent hand washing and respiratory hygiene.”

