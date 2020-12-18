News Top Stories

COVID-19: Plateau gov tests positive, goes into isolation

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors’ Forum, Mr. Simon Lalong, has tested positive for COVID-19. This followed a test he and members of his family carried out. Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Dr. Makut Macham, in a statement made available to journalists in Jos yesterday, said the governor’s test returned positive while all members of his family tested negative.

The governor, who is asymptomatic, has gone into isolation while his close aides are being tested. “As a result, the governor will, henceforth, work from home during the period of treatment. “All state matters requiring the governor’s physical presence will be handled by the Deputy Governor.

“The governor uses the opportunity to urge all citizens of Plateau State to observe all COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic is still prevalent,” the spokesman said. The governor advised citizens to apply all pre-cautionary measures, especially during the festive period, by avoiding large gatherings, using face masks, washing hands with soap and water and adhering to personal hygiene measures.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UNICEF: Listen to children, take action to enable them explore potentials

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As Nigeria joined other countries  to mark the World Children’s Day 2020, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins has urged governments, parents, guardians, and other stakeholders to listen to children with a view to pave the way and enable them explore their potentials. He made the call at an event in Lagos, to commemorate this year’s World […]
News

Nasarawa Assembly jerks up 2021 budget by N2.8bn

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

    The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday jerked up the 2021 appropriation bill by N2.8 billion from N112.92 billion presented to it by Governor Abdullahi Sule, for consideration.   Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, made this known during the Finance and Appropriation Committee’s report on the 2021 budget at yesterday’s […]
Editorial Top Stories

Before Nigeria joins the football restart craze…

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It is no news that the effect of coronavirus outbreak across the world denied lovers of football the opportunity of watching actions in the round leather game for about three months. It was a tough period for all stakeholders of the game, especially the fans. We are aware of the lockdown situation all over the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: