COVID-19: Plateau gov tests positive, goes into isolation

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors’ Forum, Mr. Simon Lalong, has tested positive for COVID-19. This followed a test he and members of his family carried out. Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Dr. Makut Macham, in a statement made available to journalists in Jos yesterday, said the governor’s test returned positive while all members of his family tested negative.

The governor, who is asymptomatic, has gone into isolation while his close aides are being tested. “As a result, the governor will, henceforth, work from home during the period of treatment. “All state matters requiring the governor’s physical presence will be handled by the Deputy Governor.

“The governor uses the opportunity to urge all citizens of Plateau State to observe all COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic is still prevalent,” the spokesman said. The governor advised citizens to apply all pre-cautionary measures, especially during the festive period, by avoiding large gatherings, using face masks, washing hands with soap and water and adhering to personal hygiene measures.

