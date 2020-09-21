COVID-19: Plateau has recorded 3,231 confirmed cases, 31 deaths – Health Commissioner

Plateau State government has disclosed that the state has so far in week 37 of the COVID-19 pandemic, recorded 3,231 confirmed cases, 31 deaths while 2,355 people have recovered in the state.

Commissioner of Health in the State Dr. Nimkong Ndam Lar disclosed this on Monday at the COVID-19 engagement with critical stakeholders convened by Governor Simon Lalong, which held at the New Government House Little Rayfield-Jos.

Dr. Lar, represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr. Polycarp Azu’ut, noted that all the 17 local government areas of the state have been affected by COVID-19; while Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas have the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths.

“Jos South has 1, 379 confirmed cases with 14 deaths and Jos North Local Government Area has 1,322 confirmed cases with 15 number of deaths,” he said.

The Commissioner of Health also disclosed to the critical stakeholders that so far 62 health workers have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic in the state and 10 persons are currently on admission receiving treatment.

Like this: Like Loading...