COVID-19: Plateau, Kaduna top list as NCDC confirms 298 new cases

Out of 298 new positive samples recorded in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday, Plateau and Kaduna topped the list of states with new cases in Nigeria.

While Plateau recorded 108 new infections, Kaduna had 49 cases, followed by Lagos with 47.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new positive samples in its update for August 16, 2020.

This is the first time in nine days that Lagos will not record the most infections in the country’s daily count of new cases.

It is also the first time since June that the state will record less than 50 new infections — before August 16, the last time Lagos recorded less than 50 cases was on June 7 when 38 samples tested positive.

While it is not new for Plateau to top the list of states with new cases, this is the first time in weeks that Kaduna will record more cases than Lagos in the country’s daily count.

Meanwhile, Lagos currently has the second highest number of active cases with 1,835 patients, while Plateau has 969, and Kaduna has 208 — FCT has the highest figure with 3,331 patients.

However, with the number of new cases on August 16, the figure of confirmed cases in Nigeria has now exceeded 49,000.

One person was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday, while a total of 207 patients were discharged, bringing the country’s current total number of recoveries to 36,497.

BREAKDOWN

298 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Plateau-108

Kaduna-49

Lagos-47

Ogun-18

Osun-17

FCT-15

Ondo-14

Edo-8

Oyo-6

Akwa Ibom-4

Cross River-4

Borno-3

Ekiti-2

Bauchi-1

Kano-1

Rivers-1

*49,068 confirmed

36,497 discharged

975 deaths

