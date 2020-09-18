Education

COVID-19: Plateau to reopen schools end of October

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr Simon Lalong has disclosed that the state hopes to re-open schools by the end of October.
He said the biggest challenge remains the lack of compliance to guidelines and protocols, denials and resistance to contact tracing and testing by some individuals in the state.
Lalong disclosed on Friday at the COVID-19 engagement with local government chairmen and traditional rulers held at Government House Rayfield Jos
He noted that the state have trained teachers and principals, dis-infected schools, established task teams towards ensuring that all laid down protocols are observed.
According to Lalong once the state finish with exit classes, then it shall gradually cascade to other classes within secondary and primary levels in October.
“Preparatory to reopening of schools, we have set up a committee headed by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Professor Danladi Atu as well as sub-committees on readiness and compliance headed by the Commissioner for Secondary Education and Chairman SUBEB, Professor Mathew Sule,” he said.
He added that the success recorded by the committee shall determine the reopening of tertiary institutions, all in a bid to guarantee the safety of children and avoid a resurgence of COVID-19.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Controversy as Abia sacks 5,666 teachers

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Umuahia

Stakeholders: Govt should fill existing teaching gaps    We’ve not sacked teachers – Govt  Commissioner: Teachers were employed without approval, waiver   SACK The Abia State Government has explained that it did not sack 5,666 teachers from the state’s schools, but that the teachers’ hired by the Parent- Teachers Association were employed without […]
Education

OGITECH Rector counsels female engineering undergraduates

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

The Rector of Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, Engr. Olufunke Akinkurolere, has admonished female undergraduates studying engineering in tertiary institutions not to give up on their dreams.   Akinkurolere noted that with self-confidence, barriers that often deter women from rising to the top in the profession would be eliminated.     She spoke […]
Education

NYSC, firm partner to build skill acquisition centre

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Determined to bridge the skill gaps among corps members and tackle the unemployment challenges in the country, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Hall 7 Project, a private estate developer firm, are partnering on how to build skills acquisition centre that will position corps members to be selfreliant after the service.   The renewed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: