COVID-19: Plateau to reopen schools end of October

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr Simon Lalong has disclosed that the state hopes to re-open schools by the end of October.

He said the biggest challenge remains the lack of compliance to guidelines and protocols, denials and resistance to contact tracing and testing by some individuals in the state.

Lalong disclosed on Friday at the COVID-19 engagement with local government chairmen and traditional rulers held at Government House Rayfield Jos

He noted that the state have trained teachers and principals, dis-infected schools, established task teams towards ensuring that all laid down protocols are observed.

According to Lalong once the state finish with exit classes, then it shall gradually cascade to other classes within secondary and primary levels in October.

“Preparatory to reopening of schools, we have set up a committee headed by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Professor Danladi Atu as well as sub-committees on readiness and compliance headed by the Commissioner for Secondary Education and Chairman SUBEB, Professor Mathew Sule,” he said.

He added that the success recorded by the committee shall determine the reopening of tertiary institutions, all in a bid to guarantee the safety of children and avoid a resurgence of COVID-19.

