COVID-19: Police extortion makes our lives miserable –Motorists

The outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria brought unbelievable displays of human rights’ violations and extortions among uniform personnel, with members of the public suffering the most.

Motorists plying the Ikotun-Iyana- Ipaja, Ikotun-Igando and Ikotun- Ejigbo routes, all in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, accused the policemen attached to Ikotun and Idimu police stations and Area M Command of extorting them for breaking the COVID-19 curfew. According to the motorists, the officers collect as much as N30,000, while threatening to take their vehicles to the Secretariat, Alausa Ikeja, where they would pay more.

A driver, Sunday Owolabi, said that before the stipulated 10p.m. curfew, the policemen would already be hanging around the routes like hawks waiting for chickens. He said: “Sometimes, we elude other policemen, but those at Area M Police Command are difficult to elude. The worst is that their money starts from N30,000. Policemen attached to Ikotun Station will collect N5,000 after delaying you, but not Area M Command.

“In fact, before the outbreak of COVID- 19, anyone who drove in front of their station, did so with fear. They would block the road and wouldn’t care whether it was causing gridlock or not.

We know there’s a 10p.m. curfew, but there are usually many passengers at the bus stops at that hour. We have to pick them.” Another driver, Dickson Ike, said operators of commercial vehicles were tired of the policemen at Idimu Police Station. He added: “It’s because of them I decided to stop work immediately it is 10p.m. My last experience with Idimu Police Station policemen was not one I would like to repeat.

These policemen would leave their jurisdiction, which is Idimu, and move to Ejigbo just because of money. The day I ran into them, I was about to close for the day when they blocked my bus. I came down with a folded N500 to give them.

One of them, jumped into my bus and discharged my passengers. I initially thought they were policemen from Ikotun Police Station, but I didn’t recognise any of them. I knew most of the policemen at Ikotun Police Station.

While I was still pleading with the senior officer in the team, others drove my bus to Idimu. They impounded four buses right there before my eyes and took every one of us to their office.

“When I checked my time, it was 12a.m. They insisted I must pay N30,000. I brought out all the money with me, but it wasn’t up to N15,000. Before they accepted N13,000, they had to search my pockets. Since then, if I’m loaded with passengers and it is 10p.m., I quickly discharge them on the road.” Tricycle operators are also not free from police extortion. One of them, Michael, who plies Governor Road, off Idimu Road, said that on Sunday, he had an encounter with policemen.

He said: “On that Sunday, there were passengers everywhere. Many of our colleagues had stopped working because of police disturbances. The policemen that day used a minibus to block my tricycle. I quickly stepped out of my tricycle, they have this bad manner of dragging you out as if you’re a criminal.

I didn’t want that. And sometimes they end up damaging our tricycles. So I stepped down and one of them drove it to their office at Ikotun station. I had to trek from Governor Road to Ikotun.

They collected N8,000, with pleading from me. Immediately I left their office, I started praying that I don’t fall into the hands of another group. They are usually everywhere once it is 10p.m.” Another tricycle operator, Kelechi, said that he paid N10,000 before he was let off the police hook for breaking the curfew law. Some of the motor union leaders at Iyana-Ipaja declined comments on the issue.

An inter-state driver, Mr. Lucky Okorie, plying the Lagos- Jos route, explained that since the outbreak of COVID-19, he and his colleagues now spend more money to bribe law enforcement officers. He said: “We charge passengers between N7,000 and N8,000 and this is because of the 10p.m. curfew.

We drive at night, so we are usually caught in it. We always ‘buy’ our way, if we want to reach our destination on time. “On the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on the Long Bridge, there is always a police roadblock. Once you get there, you have to part with N2,000. When I get to Sagamu interchange in Ogun State, I pay N1,000, while at Ibadan, I pay N5,000. And from Mokwa upward to Jos Township, the policemen there collect N200 unlike in the South-West where we pay so much.” According to Okorie, sometimes when they get to Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, some policemen posted along the route will not allow them to drive through, rather the drivers and their passengers will be forced to sleep on the bridge till 4a.m. Mr. Jonathan Akume, who plies Lagos to Benue, said it has become difficult for drivers to transport passengers during the curfew, because of the money spent on the routes. He said: “The policemen in Lagos know those of us who operate interstate. When we get to their roadblocks, we don’t argue with them; rather we give them between N1,500 and N2,000.

I come to Lagos thrice in a week.” According to Akume, what he pays outside Lagos is insignificant. He said: “From Kwara State, policemen collect between N50 and N100, depending on how the drivers approach the policemen. “Another challenge confronting us is that we are not taking the normal passengers again, which also affects us. There are some places in Niger State, where soldiers have mounted roadblocks and are collecting money from drivers.”

A driver plying Lagos, Delta and Anambra states’ routes, who introduced himself as Christopher, said: “In our park at Ojota, some of our co-drivers and I no longer drive during the day. We have passengers who prefer night journeys. Some of the policemen at these checkpoints already know us. Whenever we get to those points, we don’t hesitate to part with N1,000.

I have to pay because I want to get to my destination on time. “In the South-West, we have more policemen on the roads. But from Kwara State upward, there are always many soldiers on the roads.

I believe it was as a result of the banditry, kidnapping and other criminals in the northern part of the country. Unfortunately, the soldiers are using the opportunity to extort money from transporters plying the routes. The money they are collecting from us doesn’t mean that when robbers attack us, they would come to our rescue. They always leave us to our fate. I’ve witnessed this attitude on several occasions.” Another driver, Mr. Muhammed Hamisu, said he usually pays the policemen without argument because he doesn’t like delaying his passengers.

He said: “One fateful day, I left Ojota, with my destination being Kano. On the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, I saw the policemen and squeezed N1,000 note into their hands and my bus was immediately allowed to go.

I was, however, shocked when some of my passengers started complaining that I shouldn’t have given the policemen the money. Our passengers don’t know what we go through every day on the road. In fact, part of the transport fares we collect from the passengers goes to law enforcement officials on the road. “The act of collecting money from us forcibly is barbaric, and it shouldn’t be from uniform men who are supposed to be the ones protecting us. To tell you the truth, since COVID- 19, these uniform men have been making life difficult for us.”

A commercial driver, Mr. Femi Ajiboye, who plies Lagos to Ogun, said that whenever he was leaving home at 4a.m, the fear of how to get his profit and shared with the uniform men on the road, was always uppermost in his mind. According to him, coming to Lagos from Mowe, it takes drivers between two and three hours because of police roadblocks. Again, while returning at night, drivers would settle the policemen.

He added: “They don’t care whether you’ve made money for the day or not. They just assumed that every vehicle entering Lagos State is inter-state.” Mr. Sesan Ayodele, another bus driver, said the manner in which uniform men extorted commercial drivers since COVID-19 started had become a situation that needed government’s intervention. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Elkana, while reacting to the allegations by the drivers, insisted that since the curfew started, the command had never received a complaint from any motorist concerning policemen in the state extorting them.

He added: “But if we receive such complaints, we will act on it immediately and ensure the policemen involved are prosecuted. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, is frowning at corruption and anyone found wanting will not be spared.”

