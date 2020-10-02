COVID-19: Policemen almost pushed me to commit suicide –Cab driver

•It was hell dealing with police, say others

A 55-year-old cab driver, who wants to be identified as Adewale, has narrated how he attempted to commit suicide after he was arrested twice by policemen in Lagos State. He recalled that the incident occurred during the 10pm curfew period, precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Adewale, who spoke with our correspondent at Ikeja, said he was arrested at Obalende and Ojuelegba area for flouting the COVID-19 curfew.

The curfew was emplaced to check the spread of the COVID-19. He explained that he had to work extra-hard to feed his family members. Adewale said that he had nowhere else to get food for them. He added: “I’m just a cab driver.

I have no other job. After we had exhausted the food at home and had also run out of money, I knew that I needed to do something fast. One fateful day, my wife encouraged me to go out. I knew there was curfew, but I needed to take care of my family.

The first person I picked was at Abule-Egba, heading to Obalende. I charged him N5,000. Immediately the passenger agreed to the price, I jumped for joy, knowing I didn’t have any money or food at home. “We left Abule-Egba about 7.30pm, going to Obalende.

We got there by 9p.m. due to some hitches on the road. I was returning to my house at Abule-Egba and ran into policemen at Charlie Boy bus stop. The policemen had mounted a roadblock and were flagging down vehicles. But it was not yet 10pm.

The policemen ordered me to step out of my car. They asked where I was coming from and wanted to know if I was an essential worker. “I pleaded with them to allow me to go, that my children had no food at home.

I told them I came out just to work a little, so as to make a little money to buy food. But all my pleas fell on deaf ears. When I noticed I was not the only driver stopped by the policemen, I called my wife and informed her that I wouldn’t return home. On that day, my family didn’t eat anything until I returned home in the morning. I cried when I saw how hungry my children were.” Adewale said his second experience was the worse and it was that which made him to contemplate suicide. According to him, he took a passenger to Ojuelegba from Ikeja for N3,000. Before picking the passenger, he had just N500 on him.

He said: “I was returning after I had dropped him off, when policemen stopped me at Onipanu bus stop for working late. Before I realised what was happening, they had collected my car key and marched me to their station, which is close to the road.

“That was how I started begging a police corporal. They demanded N5,000 from me before they would release my car. I didn’t want to experience what I went through that other time, which was why I begged them with the only N3,000 I had with me. My car was later released to me by midnight.

“While driving home, I thought of crashing my car into another car, so that I could just die. I was fed up with the whole situation then. We were very few cab drivers who worked during the curfew period and the worst part was that there were no passengers. I was only coming out in order to feed my family and my aged mother. Assuming I had a functional business, nothing would have made me venture out when I was supposed to stay at home.

I cannot steal to feed my family, which was why I went out to work. Even the car I was driving was bought on hire purchase. This means that out of the little money I made, I still have to part with some for the owner of the car.

I didn’t wish to break the law, but my children needed to eat. “The pressure from the police, Vehicles Inspector Officer (VIO) and Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) is too much for those of us who are drivers. It’s almost like we’re working for these government agencies and their agents. We help them in feeding their families, while ours are dying.” An Uber driver, Adebayo, said it was hell for those operating Bolt, Uber and Taxi during the COVID-19 period in Lagos State and even before then.

“It is hectic for us,” he added. A n o t h e r Uber driver, Mr. John Okafor, said after sitting at home for two months, he ran out of money and food to take care of his immediate family and the extended family members. So, according to him, he decided to wash his car and hit the roads to make some money.

He said: “On that fateful day, while driving out of my house, what came to my mind was what if police arrest me for breaking curfew? Another question jumped into my head. How will my family eat? I summoned courage and stepped out to meet my fate. “On April 10, the first passenger that came my way was a lady from Ogba. She was going to Alagbado and I charged her N3,000. It was at about 10pm, and I live in the Fagba area.

My thought was when returning; I would drive through inner streets where there wouldn’t be policemen. “I risked it to the Alagbado and got the lady to her destination. Unfortunately on my way back, I was arrested at Ahmadiyya bus stop. Before I knew what was happening, the policemen had impounded my car and took me to Alausa. The following day, I was charged to a mobile court, where I was fined N50,000 or my car would be confiscated by the state government.

I had to borrow money from a friend to pay the fine. When I was about to leave the yard where my car was parked, some of the policemen guarding the car also collected N2,000 from me to pump my deflated tyres.

“We were still battling with the COVID-19 issue when the state government came up with another law. The law was that those of us who are operating Uber and Bolt in the state should pay some certain amount of money, before we could operate in the state. We were also asked to register with the Lagos Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI) before they could allow us to operate in the state. The state government made the certification by LASDRI mandatory for all drivers in the state, so that we would also be recertified every year. As for me, I have decided that by the end of this year, I will relocate out of Lagos to my state, Enugu or Port Harcourt in Rivers State to continue my job.

“The stress drivers are going through in Lagos is unbearable for many of us. We’re also paying the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) ticket fees.” Another Uber driver, Mr. Ezeh Obi, a graduate of Industrial Chemistry, University of Nigeria (Nsukka), said lack of job pushed him into the transport business to fend for his family. He said: “We are only a few Uber drivers who worked during the curfew period.

We have a platform where we interact with one another to know those working during the curfew period in the state. I didn’t work during the day. I used to come out by 6pm to work because I had an Army sticker, which a friend gave me.

Anywhere I drove to, I always lied that my uncle, an Army officer, sent me on an errand. I have been working and moving freely without policemen stopping me because of the Army sticker in front of my car. “Unfortunately, the day I was stopped, the passenger I carried was my customer who called me to come and take him home. He said he couldn’t drive during the curfew.

When we got to Charlie Boy bus stop, I was stopped by some policemen, who had mounted a roadblock. “I was also asked if I was a soldier. When I couldn’t reply, my car was impounded. I was asked to stay with them at the checkpoint where they were on ‘Stop and Search’ duty. My passenger was arrested too. When it was about 5.30am, we were allowed to go. But before we left that checkpoint, I parted with N2,000. One of the policemen told me that it was not the money they collected from me that matters, that they wanted me to see what they were going through on the road at night.

In truth, the policemen didn’t harass us.” Mr. Abiodun Tajudeen, also an Uber driver, said it was hunger which made him and other drivers go out and return home late. He said: “Most of us who are into this Uber business are graduates. We took up the business because of unemployment in the country. Some of the cars we are using for the business were given to us on hire purchase. Some of us pay every week, others pay on a daily basis. Yet the government, which is supposed to provide for us, is the one disturbing us, with different laws.”

Like this: Like Loading...